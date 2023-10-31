Gore Council tight-lipped on paying out more than $260,000 in severance payments

The Gore District Council has paid out nearly $260,000 to former staff in severance payments in two years. (File photo)

The Gore District Council is tight-lipped on paying out nearly $260,000 to former staff in severance payments, including a $182,500 payment to one individual.

The council has released its draft annual report, which will be tabled at a council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

It states for the year ending June 30, 2023 it made a severance payment of $33,022 to one employee.

It also stated severance payments for the year before had not been disclosed due to a difference in interpretation, which has since been clarified.

Three employees received severance payments for that period, totalling $229,178.63.

The value of each of the severance payments were $5000, $41,678.63, and $182,500 (of which $100,000 was partial reimbursement of legal costs).

When approached for comment, the council said it would not release the dates the payments were made to the individuals, or any other details, for privacy reasons.

Former council general manager, regulatory and community services Rebecca Tayler, who is mayor Ben Bell’s mother, was embroiled in a long employment issue with the council.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Gore District Council manager Rebecca Tayler, left, with her son, mayor Ben Bell. Tayler was involved in a long employment issue with the council. (File photo)

She was employed in October 2020 and her role was disestablished on April 14, 2022.

She told Stuff she was then engaged for some short-term project work for the council until July 30, 2022, before moving on to other opportunities.

Tayler had been approached for comment but would not do so for legal reasons.

In November last year council chief executive Stephen Parry released details saying the council had paid $301,403 in legal fees in relation to the employment issue.

Stuff had also previously requested details of any payments made to former human resources manager Susan Jones, who left the council in 2022, and was re-employed on a contract as the governance manager.

That request was also declined.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry.

Stuff had also requested details of any payments made to, or due to be made to, chief executive Stephen Parry, who announced his resignation early in September and was meant to finish at the council on Tuesday.

That request was also declined. In response, the council said: ‘’the council has given consideration to your request. It is Council policy not to comment on the employment of individuals. This policy extends to the chief executive’.’

Stuff laid a complaint with the Ombudsman’s office in relation to the council declining the request.

Parry would carry on as interim chief executive until his replacement was found, and the council would begin advertising this week.