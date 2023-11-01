Gore District Council to have a workshop - to discuss workshops

The Gore District Council will hold a workshop to discuss its workshops in the New Year.

But for the first time, this one will be open to the public.

The council discussed a report from Chief Ombusman Peter Boshier, which was critical of councils holding closed-door workshops, at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The report, Open for Business – A report on the Chief Ombudsman’s investigation into local council meetings and workshops, was published by Boshier last week, and called for councils to open workshops by default to reduce the perception that decisions were being made behind closed doors.

Cr Bronwyn Reid said she did not see anything wrong with the way the council held workshops and briefings, but there was always room for improvement.

She said Boshier had used the words ‘’consider” and “to consider” a lot in the report, and she said the council should have a workshop to consider it.

Cr Glenys Dickson agreed, while councillor Paul McPhail said he agreed that plain English should be used.

“That’s one of the key things coming on as a new councillor, the gobbledegook and everything else that we don’t understand for a start, and I’m sure as a member of the public coming into this, plain English is a key thing we need to work on.’’

STUFF Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has criticised the practice of holding council workshops that are closed to the public.

Acting mayor Keith Hovell said there were key provisions in the act that allowed councils to act without the public present, and the council needed to be mindful of the way it did that, given the need for openness and transparency.

He said if the council was more open about what it did, then the press (media) also had an important role to play.

“If councillors are openly going to be making suggestions, it is important that they are reported as ideas that are being floated, rather than a view that is being put forward that the council should be doing something, and I’m keen to work with reporters and other media to actually come up with a wording that should be used at the front of all articles that highlights that this is an ideas meeting, and it is not decision-making or making comments.’’

That comment bought a smile from chief executive Stephen Parry and laughter from general manager community lifestyle services Rex Capil.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore acting mayor Keith Hovell suggested the council developed a policy around the issue of holding workshops in public. (File photo)

Hovell suggested the council developed a policy around the issue, and the council should have a workshop to discuss it further.

Parry agreed, saying the policy should be councillor-driven, rather than staff-driven, and he suggested it be held in a public setting.

Cr Reid suggested it should be held in the New Year, because councillors were ‘’bogged down’’ at the moment and she did not want to see any more pressure going on them.

Cr Robert McKenzie said he had picked up in the report that ‘’secrecy breeds suspicion”.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Gore District councillor Robert McKenzie says secrecy breeds suspicion.

”It basically jumped out at me. And I know this council does everything it can to be in public, but it’s just human nature,’’ he said.

A report from chief executive Stephen Parry, which was tabled at the meeting, said the council could be satisfied with some aspects of its current practice, such as the livestreaming of council and committee meetings, and comprehensive minutes were taken of all council and committee meetings.

It said the council could improve by conducting workshops in a public setting with livestreaming occurring, using plain English reasoning with the public, and holding a central repository for notes of workshops held, including placing them on the council website.