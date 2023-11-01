Baby Ru death: Uncle says he made a formal complaint to Oranga Tamariki almost a year ago

Baby Ru died on October 22 after he was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington in an unresponsive state.

The uncle of the Lower Hutt toddler killed by blunt force trauma says Oranga Tamariki let their whānau down after a complaint he laid 11 months ago achieved nothing.

Ruthless-Empire died on October 22 after he was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington in an unresponsive state.

A post-mortem revealed he had died due to blunt force trauma and had several injuries and bruising on his body. Police said the injuries were not accidental, and believe they were inflicted up to 12 hours before he died.

There were three persons of interest who were thought to be at the house at the time - Ru’s mother, Storm Wall and two members of extended whānau.

Now the whānau who looked after Baby Ru for half his life have spoken of their heartbreak over the death.

Uncle Ngatanahira Reremoana said Baby Ru lived on and off with his family in Taupō and said Ru would also stay with his grandmother in Wellington.

Reremoana was concerned about Ru being “in and out” of drug houses when he was in Hamilton and said he made a formal complaint with Oranga Tamariki in December 2022. Stuff has seen a copy of an email sent on December 26.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Baby Ru was killed by blunt force trauma.

“I wanted to take the baby back to Taupō,” Reremoana told Stuff.

He said the ministry designated with protecting children didn’t intervene.

“I do believe Oranga Tamariki let us down”.

Oranga Tamariki did not directly address questions from Stuff about a complaint from Reremoana.

When asked again to verify whether Reremoana had laid a complaint, OT said they were unable to confirm, citing privacy.

But in a general statement in response to questioning from Stuff, chief executive of Oranga Tamariki Chappie Te Kani said Ru’s death was weighing heavily on his mind.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Ruthless-Empire, also known as Baby Ru.

“However, we are actively working alongside our partner agencies to piece together what, if any, support Baby Ru and his whānau were receiving at the time of his death, and if interventions could have occurred.

“We are in the process of thoroughly reviewing every interaction and decision that was made in relation to Baby Ru and his whānau, with the oversight of our Chief Social Worker Peter Whitcombe. We must protect everyone’s privacy and we are currently not able to go into details”.

“Whenever a child is killed Oranga Tamariki staff feel it deeply.”

He confirmed Ru was not in their custody or care at the time of his death.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied The picture that was placed by Ru’s coffin at the tangi.

On Tuesday, Oranga Tamariki confirmed to Stuff that Baby Ru did have an ID number in CYRAS – the agency’s case management system. However, the agency was not willing to comment on the nature of its involvement with the child.

Oranga Tamariki’s chief social worker Peter Whitcombe says there are tens of thousands of children in the ministry’s system.

“An ID number will be assigned if there is any kind of concern raised with us about a child. It does not necessarily mean that we have been involved in a child’s life.”

Stuff also approached Kelvin Davis for comment about the uncle’s complaint. However, the Minister for Children said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the basis he is in the role in a caretaker capacity, while a new government is formed.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Baby Ru was a happy baby, and much loved and cared for by his Taupō whānau.

Reremoana’s family continued to be part of Ru’s life and checked on him despite a difficult relationship with his grandmother. Ru was given back to his mother in July. His father lives in Auckland.

Grandmother Ahipene-Wall knew the man police termed a person of interest in the case, because he had lived next door in Hamilton before moving to Poole St in Lower Hutt.

Reremoana said Ahipene-Wall and her daughter’s relationship broke down, and she arranged for Ru to be taken to Wellington around three weeks ago.

Ru’s Taupo whānau were not told where Ru was. Reremoana said they would have immediately uplifted Ru had they known where he was, as they didn’t believe the toddler would have been safe.

On the Saturday night when police think Ru’s injuries occurred, his mother had put him to bed at 7pm and then had a shower. She believed he was asleep and didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning that she discovered something was terribly wrong, according to Reremoana.

On social media, Storm said she had been feeding Ru breakfast when he choked. A post by someone else said he vomited before losing consciousness.

Now the Reremoana family, who are part of the Ratana church, are mourning Baby Ru, and remembering what a special little boy he was.

“He was a happy baby, loved music and loved his food, especially strawberries and chocolate sauce.”

Reremoana said their faith will help them come to terms with the loss, but they won’t stop until they get justice.

“We were heartbroken seeing his lifeless body lying on the stretcher. He was trying to open his eyes to see us. Our Baby Ru didn’t deserve to be on there. I would have happily given my life for him”.

Ahipene-Wall has not responded to Stuff.