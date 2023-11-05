Hairy humanitarians to hit the road - and never mind the slogan

Bikers who have declared themselves dedicated to disgraceful behaviour are headed your way.

But Christopher Luxon needn’t intervene. There’s not a skerrick of intent to intimidate, or even protest, when the riders – more than just a few showing grey beards poking out under their helmets – thunder the length and breadth of the country from November 5-19.

Their mission is to hook up with unknowable numbers of hotrodders, classic car enthusiasts and other supporters and energise the nation behind an ambitious fundraiser - say $1 million - for Cyclone Gabrielle victims.

The ringleaders are the Ulysses Motorcycle Club members, a sizeable outfit of 25 branches united under the increasingly inaccurate catch-cry of Growing Old Disgracefully.

Quite apart from the fact that the entry age has come down to 18, these bikers’ longstanding support for a raft of causes – Hato Hone St John, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Ronald McDonald House, cancer groups, men’s prostate health, one or two pedants out there might argue that they’ve never been particularly disgraceful.

Leigh-Ann Crane doesn’t particularly care.

Sorry for subverting the slogan, she says, “but hopefully the old fellas can forgive me in this instance’.’

”Bikers, to be fair, are a great bunch of people. They’ll support any good cause like this – it’s an amazing whānau feeling – like a motorbike telethon.’’

Supplied Ulysses club members: Not an especially disgraceful crew, it turns out.

There’s still an aching need for support for Gabrielle’s victims, she says. It’s not old news.

“People are still suffering. We’ve gone down to help with the clean-up in Hawke’s Bay and the devastation is still there.’’

So the case for empathy is strong, even at a time when things are tough all over. However, the aim isn’t to sting the conscience of the nation into a weary, dutiful test of compassion stamina.

It’s more to tap into the national sense of fun, she says, and Ulysses members, alongside many other like-minded enthusiasts, are good at having and sharing fun.

“Whether you ride a bike, drive a hot rod, classic car, or just out for a Sunday drive, you too can be part of this amazing event and show your support.’’

The relay’s baton will be passed from one Ulysses branch to another, covering the length of New Zealand in two weeks and ending in Rotorua.

The whole shebang begins just north of Invercargill on November 5 with Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark arriving to see the local contingent off. (Whether or not he shows up by bike remains to be seen, as he’s never been a rider, but says he’s “looking into’’ pillion passenger status. A rare case, some would say, of the firebrand mayor being willing to take a back seat.)

The riders will stop at designated changeover points where people can donate money, show their support, and perhaps enjoy their encounters with the famously yarn-spinning participants.

The baton will travel through towns large and small – Dunedin, Oamaru, Timaru, Christchurch, Blenheim, Nelson, Wellington, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Napier, Taupō, Hamilton, Auckland, Far North, Whangārei, East Coast- Waihi, Tauranga, Whakatāne, Gisborne, Wairoa, Hawkes Bay and finally Rotorua.

Donations can also be made through a Try Booking event link (www.trybooking.co.nz/NWM) or over the counter at any BNZ branch. And there will be a lot of bucket-shaking going on each day, as well as competition to estimate the total amount that will be raised.

The fundraising target is a high one, but Crane is undaunted: if one million people gave a dollar each, that would do the trick, she says.

Progress reports will be available on Facebook through the OTBT Passport Est 2021 public page.