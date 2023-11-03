Police call for public help in 'priority' investigation to track down rifles stolen from Hamilton club

Police said 14 firearms and ammunition were stolen from the Hamilton rifle club (file photo).

Police have asked the public for help to track down fourteen firearms, and a “large amount of ammunition” that was stolen from a Hamilton rifle club.

They are investigating the burglary at the Hamilton East club and would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the break-in, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said in a statement.

The break-in is reported to have occurred between Wednesday last week and November 1.

The club was hosting a meeting which ended around 8pm on October 25, but the burglary wasn’t discovered until a member visited the property at 1pm on Thursday.

A scene examination of the property has been completed.

“A number of firearms have been taken from the property and it is a priority for police to locate those items and locate those involved,” Wilson said.

Fourteen firearms were taken from a secured safe, and a large amount of ammunition.

"We understand the concern around events involving firearms.

"Police are treating this seriously and are pursuing a number of leads to identify these offenders and locate the items they've stolen.”

Initial enquiries would suggest that power tools were used to access the secured safe and loud sounds may have been heard by residents in the area at the time.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is urged to contact Hamilton police by calling 105 and quoting file number 231101/0107.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.