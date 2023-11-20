With traditional Samoan tatau, 'we go out to the world, and show off who we are'

Joe Banse lies on a mat, face drawn against the pain as a tufuga (tattooist) works on the intricate pe’a, the tattoo that spreads from his waist to his knees.

It’s precision work, to which tufuga Su’a Daniel Taliloa Leuo bends for hours on end, the pulu (stick) tapping rhythmically against the au (needle). Leuo’s brothers Andrew and Steve sit cross-legged beside him, drawing the skin on Joe’s thigh taut, and wiping away excess ink.

The traditional Samoan tatau practice is full of ritual and significance. No one is left alone while they receive their tatau, and Joe’s father Larry Paivao, mother Poia and older brother Larry Junior keep a family vigil in their Nelson home.

Poia Banse, Larry Junior Banse, Larry Paivao Banse and Uilimeni Iakapo watch Andrew and Steve Leuo help tufuga Su'a Daniel Leuo as he works on Joe Banse's pe'a.

Watching his brother and listening to the tap-tap-tapping sound of the pulu, Larry Junior Banse recalls receiving his own pe’a over 80 gruelling hours last year.

He remembers feeling cold: his body’s reaction to the bite of the au.

“The first couple of hours were okay; but after that it starts to get difficult,” he says.

“You have got to dig deep: you know the reasons you’re going through it and why you’re receiving it. For us, that’s enough to get through it.”

Suâa Daniel Leuo, centre, is the youngest tufuga of his generation.

A tatau carries weight. It reflects culture, honours ancestors, and confers status and responsibility.

“Once you receive it, you’re ready to serve your community, your family, your church,” Larry Junior says.

There are no more than 10 tufuga in Aotearoa, and none in the South Island. The Banse family flew Leuo down from Auckland, as they did last year, to work on members of their family and the wider Samoan community.

In his early 20s, Leuo is the youngest tufuga of his generation, he says. Before embarking on the practice, a tufuga must receive his own tatau: Leuo got his pe’a at 16.

With tatau, "we represent our culture: who we are, where we're from, where we're going."

“I want to serve my community,” he says, without looking up from his work. “It’s a big part of Samoan culture, it’s important to me and my brothers to keep it going, carry the tradition on.”

His family has a long tufuga lineage, Leuo said.

“It goes from generation to generation in my family. I used to follow my uncle, I kept watching and tried to remember the patterns and designs; that’s where I got the talent from.”

In the old days, a tufuga fashioned au from a boar’s tusk or lemon thorn, and worked with a mixture of burnt gasoline.

Larry Junior Banse received his pe'a last year. He had to dig deep, but the pain was worth it, he said.

These methods have given way to stainless steel and ink, but the patterns remain the same, speaking to ancestry and lineage.

“All tatau are the same concept, the only difference is the patterns, that purely comes from the tufuga; the ancestors talk through him,” Larry Junior says.

The intricate geometric patterns reflect the natural world, and tools used to sustain life, like arrowheads.

Each design tells a story, and once complete, the tufuga will explain what he’s done, and why, Larry Junior says.

On the mat, Leuo’s au is tapping its way towards Joe’s knee. The young man’s leg is swollen, and his face is set and expressionless.

Larry Junior grimaces in solidarity. “That’s the hardest part, the knee,” he says. “Well, it was for me.”

A tufuga works with au, which translates to tooth.

Once the tufuga begins work, you’re all in.

“If you stop, throw in the towel, it’s not only an embarrassment, you bring shame on yourself and your culture,” Larry Junior says.

It’s one of the reasons you need permission from your elders before receiving tatau.

“If your parents, grandparents don't believe you’ll be able to finish it, they might not give you the blessing. You have to be ready: mentally, physically.”

While the pain was hard to endure, it was a small price to pay for the honour of wearing the tatau.

“I had one thing on my mind: pain is temporary, but pride is forever,” Larry Junior says.

With tatau, “we represent our culture: who we are, where we’re from, where we’re going,” he says.

“We go out to the world, and show off who we are as Samoan people.”