Man says he discovered family killed in Israeli airstrike on TV news bulletin

Auckland man Mahmoud Abulaila discovered that numerous Palestinian family members had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on an international TV news bulletin

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

The last memory Mahmoud Abulaila​ has of his sister-in-law and her four grandchildren, is of him pleading with them to leave their home in central Gaza and flee to safety.

It had been two days since the Hamas attack on Israel and, in retaliation, Israeli authorities had started airstrikes against Gaza, announcing a “complete siege” of the territory depriving it of incoming supplies of food, water and fuel.

Speaking to Stuff from his home in East Auckland, Abulaila said as the conflict intensified, communication with several members of his family in Gaza broke down.

With phone calls and messages going unanswered for days, he turned to news broadcasts as a means of determining who in the family was still alive.

Then on Monday night, as the family tuned into global news channel Al Jazeera, what started out as a routine evening quickly turned into shock horror, as members of the family flashed across the screen.

“I saw my brother and his children surrounding the dead bodies in the body bags and I said, ‘something is wrong’. It looked like they were identifying them before loading them onto the truck,” Abulaila said.

“The body bags have names of the deceased written on them, so we all got up from the couch and went close to the television trying to read the names on each body bag.

“That's how we knew we had lost family members. We found out with the rest of the world, on the news.”

From the broadcast, Abulaila learnt he had lost his sister-in-law and her four grandchildren, all under the age of 10, to an Israeli airstrike.

He described the feeling in the moments after seeing his brother first appear on the screen as,“ bittersweet”.

“I didn’t know what happened until I watched the news, and suddenly, I saw my brother. I felt happy because he and his two children were still alive.

“But at the same time, I felt very upset seeing them take the bodies because I know it's our family.”

It wasn’t until Wednesday when Abulaila was able to speak to his brother via WhatsApp and confirm what had happened.

He said about 60 people had been sheltering in the house in central Gaza when a rocket struck a neighbouring house.

With shelters and nearby schools at capacity, people were taking refuge in the homes of neighbours or relatives close by.

Although the missile didn’t hit the family home directly, the blast was so powerful it instantly killed everyone standing or lying close to a wall as it caved in.

There were 11 casualties, he said. No one sheltering in the neighbouring house survived.

“We’re lucky the rocket did not hit the house directly, otherwise all 60 people would be gone.”

Abulaila recalled being in Gaza just over a year ago, and spending time with the children whose dead bodies were now laid in bags.

“I saw them every day when I was in Gaza, and we would go to the beach. They are very clever children, always coming first in their classes at school.

“They are very lovely children. It’s very sad to have lost them like that.”

“The situation is very bad. You never have five minutes' quiet. The whole time, 24 hours, you hear ‘pom, pom, pom, pom’ all the time. It's very hard,” he said.

“There’s a saying in Gaza, you're going to take a body today to the cemetery, and tomorrow it might be you.”

It's been reported that in the month since Hamas' launched its terror attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 people, the death toll from Israel's response in the Gaza Strip has soared over 10,300.

Abulaila’s daughter, Eman​, described what was happening on the ground as “chaos”.

“Bombs are going off constantly, hospitals are overflowing, ​people are dehydrated and starving,” she said.

“My cousin has a two-week-old baby born in the midst of all of this and, because of all the smoke in the air from the bombs, the lungs are screwed. The little baby is in an incubator.

“So even if you're not hit by an airstrike, there are so many other ways that people are suffering.”