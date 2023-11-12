About 50 e-scooter crash concussions a year cause for concern, but many other injuries 'not too serious'

About 50 people a year are being concussed in e-scooter accidents, Waka Kotahi says.

Those injuries could be life-changing, and there was cause to be concerned, but generally data showed many e-scooter injuries were “not too serious”.

On average, from October 2018 to the end of 2022, half of new claims to ACC for injuries related to e-scooters were for soft tissue injuries, 23% were for lacerations, punctures or stings, and 17% were for fractures or dislocation, a Waka Kotahi e-scooter safety review said.

In 2022, a little under 4% of ACC claims that related to e-scooter crashes were made by pedestrians in cases where the e-scooter caused the crash. That percentage rose each year from 2019 to 2022.

“This result is consistent with many overseas studies, which show there is a relatively low rate of e-scooter versus pedestrian crashes,” the Waka Kotahi report said.

“Virtually all of these crashes happen on footpaths, and in virtually all cases the cause of the crash is the fault of the e-scooter rider.”

The biggest number of ACC claims for e-scooters was in 2019, the first full year after the devices were introduced. The 3181 claims that year cost nearly $8.6 million.

About 2500 ACC claims were made in 2022 as a result of e-scooter crashes (file pic).

Claims dropped to 1795 in 2020, then increased in the next two years, to reach 2574 in 2022. Despite that increase, the cost of claims has fallen, and was under $4.4m last year.

The 2019 spike was likely evidence of a deficiency in riders’ skills during the initial roll-out of rental e-scooters, the report said.

“It is evident that as rider experience with e-scooters increases, riding skills increase, and the severity of injuries reduces.

“Average individual claim costs therefore come down even though the number of claims can be increasing as a result of increased e-scooter use.”

It was clear from engagement with advocacy groups and from the results of a survey that people with disabilities were concerned about e-scooters, the report said.

The Disabled Persons Assembly reported that since the introduction of e-scooters, disabled people had been injured and hospitalised, and there were reports of blind people falling over e-scooters that had been left on the footpath.

“Submissions report that many disabled and older people say they feel unsafe and are afraid to walk in our city centres and their neighbourhoods because of the danger posed by e-scooters on footpaths.”

Waka Kotahi recently renewed a declaration that will allow e-scooters with small enough motors to be ridden on footpaths for another five years (file pic).

On the other hand, e-scooters were helpful for people with some disabilities.

Riders of rental e-scooters had a much higher rate of hospital admissions than riders of private e-scooters. The report writers said that partly reflected a lower level of operational skill and experience of rental users.

While there were claims alcohol use led to higher crash rates, not enough data was available to confirm that, the report said.

Waka Kotahi has renewed for another five years a declaration that allows e-scooters with power output below 300 watts to be used on footpaths. They aren’t allowed to be used in designated cycle lanes that are part of the road.

Dr Timothy Welch, senior lecturer in urban planning at the University of Auckland, said the report drew broad conclusions from limited data. A much better study of e-scooter injuries was needed, he said.

“We also need to provide better infrastructure for micromobility users (such as e-scooters), cyclists and pedestrians so we don’t see a mixing of different speed modes,” Welch said.

Dr Tim Welch said more space would be available for e-scooters if onstreet parking was reduced.

He pointed to street parking as the “biggest problem” in freeing up space in urban areas for different transport modes.

But while some street parking might be removed ”here and there”, he said it was a difficult issue to make progress on.

He also wasn’t optimistic that the Government would be likely to try to rationalise rules about where micromobility devices can be used. That was at least partly in light of the Waka Kotahi report showing that e-scooters didn’t pose that many risks to pedestrians, Welch said.

Welch is working on a project funded by Waka Kotahi to operate a pilot micromobility hub at Glen Eden train station for six months, starting in December. It involves providing e-scooters, e-bikes, and powered bike racks.

”We’re looking to see if we can replace some car trips to the train station with bike trips and scooter trips,” he said.

Investment in micromobility transport in the area had been limited, and the aim was to see if people would use those modes of transport if they were made available.

Issues related to the rapid rise of e-scooters, and other micromobility devices, stumped the last government, which spent much of its six years in power trying to sort the issues out, before going silent on the work