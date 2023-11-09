Princess the cat that survived two major brain surgeries worth $25,000 dies

Princess the cat ruled the roost at this Timaru veterinary clinic. She died on Tuesday.

In her four short years, Princess, a partially blind rescue cat, survived two major brain surgeries worth about $25,000, and lived like a queen.

But, on Tuesday, the “heartbreaking decision to say goodbye’’ to the much-loved tabby and white moggy, who lived at Timaru’s Family Vet Clinic, was made by staff, who say they will never forget Princess.

A statement from the clinic staff described Princess as a small cat, with a big personality, who made a huge impact on the lives of all that met her.

“In her four years with us at the clinic, she captured not only the hearts of the staff, but also our clients and their own pets,’’ staff said.

Her condition also taught clinic owner and veterinarian Marnie Crilly about brain conditions in cats and what can be done to treat these, they said.

Princess was about 6 months old when she was found by a member of the public and taken to Timaru’s​ Family Vet in 2020.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Princess, the clinic cat at Timaru's Family Vet, who had two brain operations worth about $25,000, died on Tuesday.

Only months after being diagnosed as partially blind, Princess began to have seizures and a cyst was detected in the back of her skull through a scan at Timaru Hospital.

An operation to remove the cyst in Auckland, prompted an outpouring of community support, with about $15,000 raised by the public to fund the surgery.

A second surgery, in Christchurch, cost about $10,000.

“We are all extremely grateful to the community who supported us both financially and emotionally as Princess had both of her brain surgeries,’’ staff said.

“A special thanks to Richard, Alistair and their wonderful teams at VSA (Veterinary Specialists Aotearoa) in Auckland and Christchurch for their advice, skills and support in caring for Princess.

“Sweet dreams, Princess. We will never forget you.’’

Princess lived at the surgery full-time, with two sisters.

She would often lie with animals while they woke up from an operation, and provided comfort to those who may be anxious about their pet’s health.

Customers would often ask after her, and was also seen as a “wellness package’’ for the staff at the clinic.

In March, Princess attended the South Canterbury Relay For Life, at Caroline Bay, with people paying to have cuddles with her.