Home detention for entertainment industry figure guilty of attempted sexual violation, indecent assault

The entertainment industry figure still cannot be named, despite being found guilty and sentenced on charges of indecent assault and attempted sexual violation.

The entertainment industry figure found guilty of attempted sexual violation and indecent assault, but cleared of a further 23 charges, has been sentenced to 12 months home detention – but legal restrictions mean the man still cannot be named.

The man was sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua on Friday after a twelve-week trial in August – originally scheduled for six weeks.

He was found not guilty of a raft of charges including rape, indecent assaults, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, perverting the course of justice, supplying MDMA and methamphetamine, burglary and attempted sexual violation.

The man’s wife, who had been a constant presence throughout the trial, was not in court for his sentencing.

In total, he faced 25 allegations from nine complainants, but the jury found him guilty of just two charges: indecent assault and attempted sexual violation.

Attempted sexual violation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Both assaults, committed on January 23, 2021, were against the same victim.

In a victim impact statement read by Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett the women said she had been left “profoundly scarred” by the man she described as “disgusting and repulsive”.

She also said the assault left her feeling “intense feelings of shame, guilt”.

“I am fearful for future victims of this man,” she said.

Ahead of sentencing, Pollet told the court the man had shown a lack of remorse for his offending, noting in the morning after the assault, he “cracked open a beer”.

She also revealed he had been before the court before, and received a home detention sentence, for a violence offence.

“Home detention was not a deterrent for him last time,” she said.

She also said he was seeking an “extremely lenient sentence to enable his return to the entertainment industry”.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC told the court “he doesn’t seek a get out of jail free card”, before arguing his client should stay out of jail.

The man was sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua.

He said the man had made lifestyle changes around both drug and alcohol consumption that were “genuine and real”.

He also said that he had “found his family again”.

“A very enriching and positive experience ... and one he’s not prepared to let go again.”

He said home detention, or community work, would be an appropriate sentence that would also allow him to “give back to the community”.

He said home detention was “the type of sentence that would be imposed on anyone else”, and that his client was “quite prepared to pick up a broom or a spade” if given community work.

Justice Layne Harvey said his victim had been “traumatised as a result of your offending” and that while he gave evidence that “nothing happened, the jury rejected that”.

“I do not accept she encouraged in any way, in any way, the conduct that occurred that day,” he said.

Justice Harvey said the man had demonstrated a “lack of respect for women and lack of understanding of consent”.

He also said the offending, where he pinned his victim against a wall and attempted to sexually violate her, “involved a degree of violence”.

He also said interim name suppression would apply to the man’s name, but would lapse on December 8.

During the 12-week trial Mansfield told the jury his client was the victim of a “me too fest”.

The man was popular, he said, so didn’t need to “resort to that type of technique to have sex with women”.

It was also revealed he had multiple affairs with his wife’s knowledge, and consumed cocaine, methamphetamine and alcohol.

At one point he also denied remembering specific sexual encounters as “I’d have sex every day”.

Pollett also told the trial jury in relation to the man’s standing in the entertainment sector that it “gave him the entitlement to act in a way he wished against various women, whether or not they wanted it ... he was addicted to sex, he told some”.

Some of the alleged offending involved the use of drugs, Pollett said, which “had the effect of lessening the inhibitions of some and influencing things in his favour”.