Kinetic energy behind national transport rebrand

With the adoption of Kinetic in New Zealand, it will see Kinetic branded services operate government-contracted bus services in key urban centres spanning Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton and Tauranga.

New Zealand's largest bus network is bringing new energy, quite literally, to its operations nationally after announcing a transformative strategy to rebrand its NZ Bus and metro Go Bus businesses as Kinetic.

Kinetic is Australia and New Zealand's largest and most progressive bus company, with a team of 7400 dedicated people and 5000 buses providing contracted bus services as well as private charter bus services across Australasia's major cities and regional communities.

Kinetic has driven significant progress and development across Australasia over the last four years through acquisitive growth and winning new contracts to deliver bus services that are safe, reliable and more environmentally sustainable.

SUPPLIED In New Zealand, the Kinetic brand will be applied to the company's NZ Bus and Go Bus metro city operations.

In New Zealand, the Kinetic brand will be applied to the company's NZ Bus and Go Bus metro city operations. The Go Bus brand will be retained in regional New Zealand areas where it will continue to provide high quality urban, charter and Ministry of Education contracted school bus services.

With the adoption of Kinetic in New Zealand, it will see Kinetic branded services operate government-contracted bus services in Australasia's key urban centres spanning Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Melbourne, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Hobart and Perth. It creates a unified Australasian public transport platform operating the region's most expansive electric bus network.

SUPPLIED In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Kinetic is also taking deliberate steps to achieve 50% representation of women across its workforce by 2030.

Kinetic's Managing Director of New Zealand Calum Haslop said the team was excited about the transformation.

"NZ Bus and Go Bus are New Zealand's leading bus companies – and there's so much to gain bringing our urban operations together," he says. "We're unifying and strengthening our leadership on the decarbonisation of public transport and our teams are doing an amazing job working with our partners on this exciting journey."

"Fundamentally, this is about enticing more people out of cars and onto public transport and lessening the ecological footprint of travel choices."

SUPPLIED A Kinetic bus in Christchurch.

By 2035, Kinetic is targeting a 100% zero emission urban bus fleet across the cities they operate in. In the last three years the company has introduced close to 200 electric buses onto streets in Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, displacing approximately 2.5 million kgs of CO2 emissions every month.

"Every month we're growing our knowledge of implementing zero emission buses and infrastructure and supporting government and councils on their journey towards zero emission targets." Two recent milestones have included launching Australasia's largest all-electric bus depot in East Auckland in January, with 35 buses, and in September a bigger one with 44 buses in West Auckland, growing to 86 early in 2024.

In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Kinetic is also taking deliberate steps to achieve 50% representation of women across its workforce by 2030. Kinetic is also a proud LGBTQIA+ ally as it embraces diversity and allyship.

SUPPLIED By 2035, Kinetic is targeting a 100% zero emission urban bus fleet across the cities they operate in.

"Achieving gender equity won't be easy, but this is our obligation and we're deeply committed to it. This is one of our greatest opportunities to benefit from broader perspectives, new ideas and reduced bias, with positive ripple effects into the wider community," Haslop says.

Kinetic's mission is to improve the livelihoods of the communities in which we live and operate. "If we keep going in the same direction, we are headed for a future marked by environmental breakdown and widening inequality. It's a reality we refuse to accept – and sustainability must be at the heart of everything we do."

Kinetic is also the majority owner of Go-Ahead, with a bus and rail network spanning the UK, Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit wearekinetic.com.