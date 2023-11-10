After a month of waiting, Nelson finally has an election result

Rachel Boyack, pictured here with husband Scott on November 3, after learning special votes had gone her way.

After waiting almost a month, Nelson finally has its election result, after a recount confirmed Labour MP Rachel Boyack’s slim lead over National’s Blair Cameron.

After a tense election night which saw Cameron come out on top with 54 votes, there was a three-week wait for special votes. These swung the results back to the red, but with Boyack just 29 votes ahead of Cameron, the National candidate asked for a recount.

The recount, which began on Thursday morning and was completed on Friday afternoon, put Boyack 26 votes ahead of Cameron.

Boyack said she was feeling “very good: it’s a relief. I’m really delighted to have been confirmed as Nelson’s MP.”

Boyack and Cameron had each picked up a few extra votes, she said.

Boyack acknowledged Cameron’s “strong campaign”.

She said she looked forward to continuing to work for Nelson.

"Labour will be a formidable opposition and I intend to play my part as a strong local MP for Nelson – ensuring investment continues in public transport, the Nelson Hospital upgrade, housing and significant economic development projects."

Speaking after the special votes were counted last week, Boyack said she recognised that the swing towards National reflected dissatisfaction.

Covid, lockdowns and cost of living had left people exhausted, she said.

“We need to address if we (Labour) have done enough to respond?”

Cameron said he had called Boyack to congratulate her on being re-elected.

“Although I wasn’t successful, I am so grateful for all the support I got from so many wonderful people across the electorate,” he said.

Our team of volunteers put in an amazing effort with the campaign. I’m really disappointed and I’m sure they will be too.”

Cameron said he remained committed to Nelson and wanted to contribute to making the city the best place it can be. “I’ll figure out over the next wee while how best I can do that.”

Nelson was one of three electorates that were subject to a recount. The others were Mt Albert, and Tāmaki Makaurau. These results were still pending on Friday afternoon.

Final Nelson results after recount: