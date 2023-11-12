'I would love for people to have hope' says athlete living with MS after fourth Ironman

Prue Young high-fived as many people as she could, and then did a “little dance” as she crossed the line.

Despite a jellyfish sting, the heat and one or two “darker moments”, Nelson athlete Prue Young has completed her fourth Ironman race.

Last month the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter paramedic joined more than 2000 female athletes to compete in the Ironman World Championship women’s race in Kona, Hawaii.

Young qualified for the international competition last year at Taupō’s Ironman; her third such event, but the first since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis 18 months earlier.

As she trained for the 226 kilometre event in Hawaii (a 3.9km swim, 180km bike and 42km run), Young knew the competition would present new challenges.

“MS doesn’t do well in the heat,” Young said.

FinisherPix/Supplied Nelson paramedic and Ironman athlete Prue Young has MS and hopes to be an inspiration to others. She recently completed the international Ironman in Kona, Hawaii.

As the race began, she said the nervous energy and excitement was infectious. Getting into the water, she took a few seconds to look back at the beach, taking in thousands of supporters and athletes.

She soon got “into a groove”, finding her speed and relaxing into the race – until she was stung by a jellyfish. It hurt, but she kept going.

“My nose and lips were tingling, but I quickly forgot as I kept moving forward.”

On the cycling leg, the heat started to climb, and Young managed her body temperature with regular stops for ice.

“I certainly had a couple of darker moments, but I kept the food and fluid intake up, smiled as much as possible.”

Once she began the run, she knew she would finish.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Young has plans for one or two Ironmen competitions in 2024.

Ignoring an upset stomach, she soaked up the energy from the supporters lining the route, chatted with another athlete and visualised crossing the finishing line.

As she finished, Young high-fived as many people as she could, and did a “little dance at the end”, before receiving her medal in the finisher’s area.

Competing in an all-women’s event, a first for the international competition, felt special, she said.

“I felt like we were making history. Everyone was so kind and respectful. There was no bullishness, and the support was incredible.”

Although her achievements were personal, Young wanted to show others dealing with MS that the diagnosis didn’t have to be life-limiting.

“I would love for people to have hope. To continue to believe in themselves, in others, to go after dreams.”

Young has entered the March 2024 Ironman in Taupō, and plans to complete some of the Te Araroa trail in the South Island over the next few months.

And she hasn’t ruled out the 2024 Ironman competition in Nice, France.

“To continue to prove that people with MS can do it – but we will have to wait and see what the universe brings me.”