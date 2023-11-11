Baby Ru homicide: Whānau say infant's head was swollen to twice normal size, police believe severe injuries were deliberate

The three people at centre of the Baby Ru investigation: From left: Rosie Morunga, Dylan Ross and Storm Angel Wall.

Baby Ru’s injuries were so severe his head had swollen to twice its normal size, according to whānau.

At a police press conference on Friday, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said all of Ru’s injuries were to his head. Pritchard also said the injuries could have been caused by a weapon, or by Baby Ru having his head slammed on furniture or a floor.

Pritchard confirmed Waikato police had been called to do a welfare check on the little boy in July and found nothing of concern.

Baby Ru’s Aunty posted on social media that she saw bruises on his head, the day the whānau got him back from the funeral home.

“His head was twice the size that it normally is,” she posted.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Police Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard provides an update on the investigation into the death of Baby Ru, on November 10, 2023.

Other whānau members have posted about noticing the same abnormality with Baby Ru’s head. One said it “disgusted” them.

Previously, Ru’s Aunty said she had voluntarily gone to police to make a statement and to hand over some video footage that had been sent to her.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Ruthless-Empire also known as Baby Ru.

Baby Ru had been in the aunty’s care for a while, she’d given him to another family member as she approached the birth of her daughter.

“I genuinely believe I did as much as I could at the time, but in hindsight, I know that my efforts weren’t enough, and I should’ve done more” she posted.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Whānau said his head was twice the size it normally was, and they could see bruising.

“The sweetest little boy was taken away from me, and he deserves justice”.

Pritchard told media that police now believe the “multiple” head injuries Baby Ru suffered were inflicted on the morning he was taken to Hutt Valley Hospital. Police had initially said they believe the injuries had been sustained about 12 hours before.

Pritchard appealed for sightings of a light-coloured Nissan Sedan with the licence plate TE6972 between the morning of 22 October and afternoon of 24 October across the Wellington region.

Three people of interest went to the hospital with Baby Ru in the car, Dylan Ross, Rosie Morunga, and Storm Angel Wall.

Pritchard said the car was driven back to the Poole St property in Lower Hutt and was used to remove items that were “directly relevant” to the homicide investigation.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Baby Ru had been a happy toddler.

The car was then used to conceal or dispose of the items, he said, and police seized it for forensic examination.

He couldn’t say who was in the car at the time the items were removed. Now police want to develop a timeline of the vehicle’s movements and want the public to help.

He said police had received “varying levels of cooperation and engagement” from Wall, Morunga and Ross.

He urged the trio to cooperate.

“We know they have vital information that they can give us and I continue to urge them to come forward and speak to us”.

After listening to the press conference, Wall decided to make a new statement according to family spokesperson Ngatanahira Reremoana.

Baby Ru’s Uncle told Stuff a team of detectives travelled up from Wellington to Taupo on Friday afternoon to take the statement.

“They also had some new questions for Storm as well. I can’t comment on those due to the ongoing police investigation.”

Earlier, Stuff revealed Wall appeared to be telling whānau different versions of what occurred on the night her son died.

Via Baby Ru’s uncle, Wall has offered two explanations to Stuff of what happened on the night Ru is believed to have suffered blunt force trauma.

Supplied/Supplied Storm Angel Wall said her baby choked.

Last Wednesday morning, Reremoana, said Wall told him she put Ru to bed at 7pm and had a shower. She then went to bed, assuming he was asleep, and didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary and didn’t see him until the next morning.

On Wednesday night, Reremoana shared a different version of events from Wall, who then said Rosie Morunga told the mother to go to bed, and she would care for Ru that night on her behalf.

“Ruthless was in the care of [the other woman] that night.”

The mother appeared to contradict what she told Reremoana in an interview with the New Zealand Herald. She said Ru was put into her bed at 10pm, and she gave him a hug, and he appeared to be alright, when she had previously told Reremoana she didn’t see him until the next morning.

Wall also claimed that Baby Ru was choking on his breakfast and lost consciousness.

On social media, Morunga, rejected that she was babysitting Ru.

“We never were babysitting. His mother was there. We brought them back from abuse and now the (sic) shit. I’ll get justice.”

Morunga appeared in court this week on unrelated assault charges.