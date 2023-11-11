Second arrest in Ellerslie homicide investigation

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong, with their son.

A second person has been arrested and charged in relation to the deaths of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard who is heading the case said a 26-year-old man was located at an address in Glenfield on Friday evening and taken into custody.

The man has been charged in relation to both deaths and will appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday morning.

Beard said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

“The investigation team has worked hard to reach this point. While arrests have been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed. We can advise the scene examination has now been completed at the Greenhithe area where Ms Chong was located. A post-mortem is due to take place this morning,” Beard said.

“Police are continuing to provide support to the family at the centre of this tragic incident.”