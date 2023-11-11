Second murder accused in Ellerslie homicide investigation keeps name secret

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong, with their son.

A 26-year-old man charged with two counts of murder and of unlawfully taking a vehicle, in relation to the deaths of Auckland couple Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and wife Mei Han Chong, has appeared in court.

At the Auckland District Court on Saturday morning, the man was barefoot and wearing a white boiler suit. He spent the hearing looking down at the floor.

The community magistrate who oversaw the hearing declined the media request to film and photograph the defendant due to his “fragile mental state”.

He was granted interim name suppression until his appearance in the High Court on November 29.

Earlier, police Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who is heading the case, said the 26-year-old man had been located at an address in Glenfield on Friday evening and taken into custody.

Stuff A second person has been arrested and charged in relation to the deaths of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong.

The court appearance came the day after a 42-year-old man charged with two counts of murder in the same investigation had his own first court appearance in the case.

He had been located by police in Hamilton and taken into custody, and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday afternoon via a video link from the Auckland Custody Unit.

He had been granted interim name suppression, and was remanded in custody. The judge also directed the man to be seen by a member of the police forensics team.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard speaks to media about the Ellerslie deaths.

Meanwhile, Beard said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the case that had shaken Auckland after the man was brutally killed in his home and the woman’s body found across the city, in the North Shore suburb of Greenhithe.

“The investigation team has worked hard to reach this point. While arrests have been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed.

“We can advise the scene examination has now been completed at the Greenhithe area where Ms Chong was located. A post-mortem is due to take place this morning,” Beard said.

“Police are continuing to provide support to the family at the centre of this tragic incident.”