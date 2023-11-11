Protest group believe they were let down by Auckland Transport security and police over alleged assaults

During the protest, three females were allegedly assaulted at Auckland's Britomart.

A student protest group believes they were let down by Britomart Train Station security and the police after three females were allegedly assaulted during a sit-in on Friday.

Student Justice for Palestine (SJP) held a sit-in from 3pm at the central Auckland transport hub.

The hundred strong group of University of Auckland students had been chanting for about three hours when a middle-aged man on crutches came up to them, swore, and allegedly spat on the floor.

According to co-president Layan Khalil the man then used one of his crutches to jab a female in the chest. “We knew immediately he was coming from a place of hate,” Khalil told Stuff.

Layan Khalil/Supplied Student Justice for Palestine believe they have been let down by Auckland Transport and police after three females were allegedly assaulted at Britomart on Friday.

He then used his crutch to scratch a second female’s arm in several places, leaving her bleeding, and hit a third female just above her right eyebrow with the base of one of his crutches, Khalil said.

The third woman was left with a significant bruise.

However, it wasn’t until other protestors jumped in to stop the man, that an Auckland Transport security guard intervened, despite numerous guards present both in and outside the building, Khalil claimed.

She said a guard attempted to take him away, but some males in the crowd helped to push him out the door.

Khalil says SJP feels let down by Auckland Transport – and by police – who she had communicated with prior to the protest.

She says police assured her they would be on site for the protest, but said she did not see them on the day.

Layan Khalil/Supplied The group were chanting when the man approached them.

Subsequently, some protestors gave statements to police, but Khalil says the group no longer feels it’s safe to stage a peaceful protest.

She said SJP is now considering making official complaints to both Auckland Transport and the police.

“It’s totally indefensible to have three girls assaulted.”

In response, Auckland Transport spokesperson Blake Crayton-Brown said they want to make sure that everyone using their facilities was safe.

“We work very closely with police to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

Layan Khalil/Supplied Three females were left feeling terrified after the alleged assaults.

Crayton-Brown said there could be “challenges” with anti-social behaviour, but they have a number of security measures in place to help prevent such incidents.

He said they have a comprehensive network of CCTV cameras and would be looking into the incident further.

Khalil said she had spoken to the three alleged victims on Saturday who were “okay” but said they had been “terrified” by the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of an assault at 6pm on Viaduct Harbour Avenue in Central Auckland.

Police heard of the protest several hours before it occurred and reached out to the organisers to understand what was being planned, the spokesperson said.

“We generally work with organisers well in advance of any protest to ensure planned activity is lawful, peaceful, and so officers can be in attendance to ensure people feel safe.

“Police will be following up on the report of an assault at the event. Every person in New Zealand has a right to protest lawfully and peacefully without the threat of violence.”

There have been demonstrations held in support of both Palestine and Israel across New Zealand since conflict erupted in Gaza after Hamas launched an attack in southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1200, and taking over 200 people hostage.

In response, Israel launched an assault in Gaza, a territory Hamas has ruled for 17 years and been under Israeli blockade for 16. Over 11,000 people have died there since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Aotearoa New Zealand Standing With Palestine had organised an Auckland protest in Aotea Square on the same day and place as The Freedoms & Rights Coalition and Brian Tamaki NZ Stands with Israel counterprotest – but has now postponed the event until Sunday.