John Campbell tells court Siouxsie Wiles was 'invaluable' to NZ during Covid-19 pandemic

Broadcaster John Campbell​ has told a court he believes Dr Siouxsie Wiles​ was “invaluable” to New Zealand in combating the spread of misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campbell appeared as an expert witness at the Employment Court hearing where Wiles is alleging the University of Auckland failed to address her safety concerns, due to harassment over Covid-19 commentary.

Wiles claims the university tried to silence her as a way of tempering the blowback she faced from her public-facing role during the pandemic.

Campbell, who was co-hosting TVNZ’s Breakfast at the time of the outbreak and is now the network’s chief correspondent, said Wiles had the capacity to “distil the theoretical into the human and the relevant”, especially for TV audiences.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles' matter is expected to last three weeks at the Employment Court.

During the first two years of the pandemic, Wiles appeared 43 times on 1News since January 2020 and conducted more than 2000 interviews across various other platforms.

In his testimony, Campbell quoted a letter from the university’s vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater, dated 9 August 2021, which “urged Siouxsie to keep her public commentary to a minimum for an indefinite period as a way to minimise the harassment she was getting at the time.”

Campbell said the university saw Wiles pulling back from public comment as the answer to her problem.

“I can’t begin to explain how universities would have let us down if this had been consistent and universal policy during 2020 and 2021,” Campbell said.

Neither counsel decided to cross-examine Campbell, to which he expressed disappointment.

But that was in contrast to earlier testimony from researcher Tina Ngata, who had her academic credentials challenged by the university’s lawyer, Phillip Skelton KC.

Skelton said Ngata’s suggestion was “radical”, that Wiles had been fulfilling the university’s obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi in helping to prevent the spread of misinformation through the Māori community.

Ngata pushed back, telling Skelton it wasn’t purely her proclamation, but rather had been affirmed in Waitangi Tribunal decisions and reports.

Ngata said the university had an obligation under Te Tiriti to support Wiles in carrying out her and their obligations under the treaty.

Dr Wiles has taken action against the university which she said failed to do enough to ensure her safety.

In January 2022, Wiles and physics professor Shaun Hendy filed claims with the Employment Relations Authority against the university, alleging it failed to address their safety concerns due to harassment over their Covid-19 commentary.

Hendy resolved his dispute after leaving the university in October 2022.

Wiles alleges the university didn't do enough to ensure her safety and also claims the university breached the academic staff collective agreement and good faith requirements.

The university denies unjustifiably disadvantaging Wiles or breaching the collective agreement or its statutory obligations. It says it has also acted in good faith towards her.

The alleged issues with the university began in April 2020, when Wiles and her colleagues, Hendy and Kate Hannah, raised concerns about harassment from the public over their commentary.

The harassment escalated, Stewart said, and in a two-and-a-half year period, more than 60 emails were sent to the university about these safety concerns.

Wiles said the university only began putting safety measures in place at the end of 2021, over a year after she and colleagues first asked for protection.

The hearing is expected to continue for three weeks.