Young father and double amputee left unable to hold children after electric shock

Jahden Nelson, 28, has been recovering at Middlemore Hospital since receiving a high-voltage electric shock in April, which resulted in his arms being amputated.

Lawyers for scaffolding company CPA 2022 Limited appeared at the Waitakere District Court on Monday, where the company was sentenced for failing to provide Nelson and his co-workers with a safe workplace.

The company’s sole director, Claire Attard, was not in court due to a family matter overseas.

Judge Maria Pecotic ordered the company to pay emotional harm and loss of earnings to Nelson. The amount has been suppressed.

Judge Pecotic said ordinarily she would have imposed a fine of $302,500 after discounts but because CPA had no ability to pay, she did not impose the fine.

Figures associated with the company’s financial situation as discussed in court, were also suppressed.

The 29-year-old was working for CPA 2022 Limited on a house in Massey in April 2022 when a steel pole he was holding touched low-hanging overhead power lines.

Nelson received high-voltage electrical burns, including an exit wound of the electrical charge through his left foot and was left fighting for his life.

He spent nearly two years in hospital, during which time he required over 40 surgeries, endured kidney failure, multiple skin grafts and had both his arms amputated.

Nelson suffered burns to over 20% of his body.

A neighbour who witnessed the accident described hearing a “massive loud sound” and saw a fireball travelling along the power lines and down the pipe Nelson was holding.

In his victim impact statement, Nelson told the court through a statement read by his aunt that his journey to recovery had been one filled with “sleepless nights, anxiety and moments of despair”.

Supplied Nelson spoke of a constant struggle with his self-esteem and his physical appearance since the accident.

He also spoke of the colossal toll it had taken on his ability to be a father to his three children under five.

“Growing up without my dad was tough, and it was something I never wanted my own children to go through. I want to give them the support and love that I missed out on.”

But Nelson said since the accident he was no longer able to be the active father who took his children fishing, camping, hunting.

Even everyday parental duties like changing a nappy, feeding and cuddling his children, “the normal things parents take for granted”.

“I feel like I’m being robbed of my responsibilties of raising our children,” he said.

His fiancé, Santana Tierney, spoke of her full-time job now being to care for the three children and be a full-time caregiver to her partner.

She spoke of her days beginning at the “break of dawn” and not finishing until the early hours of the following morning.

“Our children have missed out on so much and stripped of enjoying the best times of their lives,” she told the court.

“[Nelson] can't bathe, pick them up or drive our children to and from school... There won’t be summers on the beach in the water, camping, fishing and hunting.

“My children have been limited to a lifestyle they should never have been exposed to.”

In sentencing, Judge Pecotic said while the team who was employed to put the scaffolding up received a safety briefing, Nelson and his colleagues, employed to remove the scaffolding weeks later, got nothing.

She told Nelson’s family “I cannot properly capture the significant wide-ranging and frustrating impacts this has had”.

She said they now shared “the burden of this traumatic event” for the rest of their lives.

She said she was impressed by Nelson’s motivation and positive attitude towards rehabilitation despite the severe injuries he suffered.

In imposing the fine, she gave discounts for the company's early guilty plea, its reparation payment, a previously good safety record and remorse and cooperation with the investigation.

She said Attard immediately went to the scene to support employees following the incident and then apologised to Nelson and attended restorative justice.