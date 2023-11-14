NZ population to reach six million by 2036 - 12 years sooner than expected, Ernst and Young says

New Zealand's ageing population presents an expensive problem, but there is a silver lining.

A partner of one of the “big four” consulting firms is sounding a warning that New Zealand may be severely under-investing in its infrastructure as the country’s population booms.

Ernst and Young’s Chris Money has picked that we will become a team of 6 million by 2036 – 12 years before Stats NZ’s projection. He’s expecting 7 million by the mid to late 2050s.

One thing that Money and Stats NZ agree on is that Auckland is the fastest growing, with EY expecting a million more residents in the next 30 or so years.

“I ask people whether they can imagine NZ with another million people in 15 years, and the standard answer is ‘absolutely not’, our infrastructure is already heaving at the seams,” Money said.

Money said that faster than expected growth put an increased emphasis on planning for major projects like the City Rail Link and a second harbour crossing in Auckland, as well as upgrades to hospitals in the regions.

“You have to ask whether, when the City Rail Link is done [in 2025], it will be full on day one.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The construction of Te Was Horotiu station, part of Auckland’s City Rail Link, is progressing towards its 2025 ready-by date. (File photo)

The firm looked at Stats NZ’s projections for the last 35 years and found that it was consistently conservative with its estimates.

In October, the government department had to update its most recent base population projection after the country experienced record immigration.

According to a statement, it was expecting a net loss of 2000 people in the year ending June 2023, but instead we saw an 86,600 net gain.

In Money’s view, Stats NZ has had a tendency to make projections based on the immigration rules set by the government of the day, but changing policies over time had resulted in higher migration. He believed this trend would continue.

“We absolutely need more doctors, nurses, teachers, fruit and dairy workers, so we could be looking at more aggressive immigration settings.”

EY/Supplied Chris Money, partner at EY New Zealand, says the government’s population estimates that it uses to evaluate infrastructure projects have been proven over time to be too conservative. (File photo)

Another factor will be returning Kiwis. In the year ending August, 100,000 people moved overseas, but if they decide to return later in life, it could be a big boost to the population.

Meanwhile, the existing established population has a birth rate of somewhere between 1.8 and 2 – “meaning, on a good day we are replacing ourselves with births, on a bad day we’re not”.

How is the country going to pay for the necessary infrastructure? Money said that the influx of new immigrants of mainly working age people would provide a new source of tax revenue.

Borrowing would also mean some of the cost would be paid by people who would reap the benefits in 30 years' time.

“It’s like buying houses... If we borrow at 2023 rates, in 20 years' time inflation will make that figure laughable.

“It cost $200 million to electrify the North Island main trunk rail line in the 1980s, and that would seem phenomenal now, it would be billions. You almost couldn’t build a roundabout for that.”

Meanwhile, not taking into account faster than expected population growth could cause future infrastructure headaches.

“It’s going to sneak up on us, and we won’t realise until it’s too late.”