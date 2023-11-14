'Legendary' West Coast helicopter pilot Dave Saxton dies in Blenheim

West Coast helicopter pilot and local “legend” Dave Saxton has died.

Saxton was one of the original helicopter deer hunters of Fiordland, a businessman and a renowned outdoors man.

However, his later life was marked by a conviction for stealing greenstone and by the deaths of his sons.

A family spokesperson said his family was devastated by the “peaceful passing” of Saxton, 78, in the arms of his partner, Bronny, on Monday.

“He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back for anyone, at any time,” the spokesperson said.

Memories of Saxton would live on in the stories people had of him.

“Legends never truly die,” the spokesperson said.

A longtime resident of the West Coast town of Haast, Saxton had more recently been living in the Marlborough Sounds. He died in Blenheim.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Pallbearers carry the body of helicopter pilot Morgan Saxton into his funeral service at Wānaka Airport. Following behind is his father, Dave Saxton, and family. (File photo)

Saxton and his son Morgan hit headlines when they were found guilty in 2007 of the theft of greenstone from South Westland's Cascade Plateau.

They were sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and ordered to pay reparation of $300,000.

They were released from prison pending an appeal. But before the appeal was heard, Morgan Saxton died in November 2008 at age 31 when his helicopter crashed into Lake Wānaka.

The prison sentences were quashed by the Court of Appeal and Dave Saxton instead served six months of home detention in a million-dollar house in Picton.

Otago Daily Times/Supplied David and Morgan Saxton attend a depositions hearing at the Alexandra District Court in November 2005, accused of earning more than $800,000 in illegal greenstone sales.

Tragedy struck the family again in 2011 when Dave Saxton’s other son, Darren, died in a car crash aged 24.

Friend Geoff Robson said the loss of his sons was traumatic for Saxton.

“He was a very kind fella. He never wanted money. He was always a giver, not a taker – always meat or fish or flying.”

Saxton worked in Fiordland as a deer hunter, taking his kill out by boat, before transitioning to helicopters with only seven hours’ training.

Robson said Saxton was an entrepreneur who owned a fishing business and beef farm in Haast, and was very skilled with his hands.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff An aerial protest in action against the sentences handed to David and Morgan Saxton over the taking of pounamu.

“He could work machinery very well and was a very gentle touch in the helicopter. His skill level was tremendous.”

Saxton had also been involved in several rescue operations and received police commendations for saving lives, Robson said.

“He was just into the outdoor life. He loved exploring and finding stuff. He loved to be in the mountains.”

Saxton had largely kept to himself in recent years and moved between his homes in Haast, the Marlborough Sounds and Australia.

“He was a great friend. He’ll be missed a lot,” Robson said.