Divebombing falcons attacking walkers and mountainbikers prompt council warning

Reports of walkers and mountainbikers being attacked by a pair of nesting kārearea (native falcons) have prompted a council to put up a warning sign.

The Tasman District Council has heard of three incidents in which people have been attacked by the feisty birds in the past 10 days, and is asking for locals to steer clear of the area.

In a recent incident in the Loadstone area of the Richmond foothills, a person had even had some hair pulled out, the council said in a statement.

“As a precaution, signs have been erected warning riders and walkers they could become the target of dive-bombing kārearea.”

The council said the distance at which New Zealand falcons began defensive behaviour differed between individual birds, but a loud defensive 'kek kek kek' call usually began within a few hundred metres of a nest.

As the threat gets closer to the nest, the birds, which can fly at speeds of up to 200kph, become “increasingly aggressive and initiate dive-bombing swoops”.

Supplied Walkers and mountainbikers have found themselves in the firing line of a pair of nesting falcons.

Within 50 metres of a nest, dive-bombing escalates to falcons striking the intruder.

“They don’t want food,” a council spokesperson said, “they just want you to get the hell out of the way.”

Kārearea Falcon Trust trustee Phil Bradfield said the birds weren’t attacking because they were malicious, but were defending their nest site.

Bradfield, who has had a 42-year career in conservation and has spent his life studying birds, said the closer you got to a kārearea nesting site, the “more stroppy” their attack would be, with human heads becoming the target.

To avoid having your scalp cut by their feet, you could wear a thick hat, made of leather for instance, and carry a branch and hold it above your head – and that’s what the bird would go for.

Oxford Bird Rescue Trust After eight months in rehabilitation, a threatened native falcon was finally able to take to the skies.

“If you’re in the wild, the best thing to do is to get out of the area as quickly as possible, because they will keep attacking until you are a certain distance away from the nest,” he said.

That could be at 50m, or it could be at 100m: “but the closer you get, the more agitated they become”.

What you should never do is fight the bird with a stick – doing so was not only an offence under the Wildlife Act, but it could severely injure it or kill it.

If you damaged one of the adults, it would be unable to feed its chicks, and there was a good chance the fledglings would starve to death as a result, he said.

PARKER CONSERVATION A kārearea, native falcon, captured on a live stream video feeding its four chicks at its ground-based nest south of Dunedin.

Once the chicks had left the nest, the parent birds stopped their divebombing antics, which typically only lasted around two months.

Asked if the birds should have won the hotly contested and now internationally famous title of bird of the century, Bradfield said “absolutely”, as they were “magnificent” birds.

“We want people to love these birds, and not be fearful of them.”

On social media, those commenting on the council’s Facebook post appeared to agree. “Maybe ask John Oliver to issue a global update?”, suggested one woman. “I’m with the birds”, and “Go the Falcons”, wrote others.