Chris Hipkins says Labour 'cannot stand by any longer', calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands of people have gathered demanding a ceasefire in Gaza in Central Auckland.

Thousands of protesters in two groups marched through central Auckland and the capital on Sunday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Around the same time, Chris Hipkins in his role as leader of the Labour Party caucus issued a statement saying they were “urgently calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel”.

A large crowd gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square, while in Wellington, demonstrators gathered outside Parliament.

“We are all Palestinians,“ a man sang while addressing the protesters in Aotea Square.

“We are peaceful marchers,” an organiser yelled. “Demand they stop this violence now.”

”Ceasefire now,” the protesters chanted as they marched.

Anna Whyte/Stuff Protesters marching through downtown Auckland on Sunday afternoon

The group in Auckland marched to the office of the US Consulate where posters of children killed in the conflict were taped to doors.

Auckland protest spokesperson Bianca Ranson said she estimated between 5000 and 7000 people took part.

In the Labour Party statement, Hipkins said Israel and Hamas needed to immediately ensure conditions for a ceasefire were met, and to commit to a lasting peace in the region.

“While we recognise the right to self-defence, we are particularly concerned that the actions of the Israeli Defence Force are disproportionate and indiscriminate,” Hipkins said.

“We also urge Hamas to release all hostages immediately and without condition and to be part of the process to work towards peace.”

Hipkins acknowledged New Zealand was in “an unusual period”.

“While we wait for a government to be formed, we will continue to uphold the caretaker convention and as Prime Minister I will work within what can be agreed with the incoming government,” he said.

“However I speak today as the Labour Leader. I, and the Labour Party, cannot stand by any longer in the face of the horrific scenes we are witnessing without calling for a ceasefire.”