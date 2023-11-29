Want to take the Christmas spirit into next year? Here's how

Bishop of Christchurch Peter Carrell blessed the new Christchurch City Mission food warehouse in June, but organisations like this rely on everyday Kiwis to keep the shelves stocked.

When the Christmas trees come down and the leftovers have been finished, many Kiwi families face a tough start to the new year.

The children are at home during school holidays, casual shifts have dried up, gambling and addiction struggles are amplified and budgets have been blown.

Often, at Christmastime, donations are focused on giving whānau a festive holiday, but this year, Stuff is doing things differently: we’re supporting groups to help families start the new year with full cupboards and hearts.

Join us as we flip the script on traditional advent calendars, donating gifts rather than receiving them.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Non-perishable foods would be welcome in the Reverse Advent donations.

Here’s how it works: Grab a box, grab a calendar and pop a donation in the box every day as you cross off the days until Christmas.

The idea is to stock food banks with nutritious food and toiletries for January, but since it’s the school holidays, treats like lollies and chips, children’s books, and summer supplies like sunscreen and beach towels would also be welcomed.

And beyond embracing the Christmas spirit, Reverse Adventing, as the concept has been dubbed, can be a fun activity for friends, family or workplaces.

Invercargill Reverse Adventers coordinator Leann Harper and her family get competitive, challenging each other to create the best-decorated box.

Harper said the initiative was becoming more important as the cost of living crisis grew.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Salvation Army Invercargill community ministries manager Cathy Strong and Major Murray Sanson (back) say they're grateful to people like Leanne and Willow Harper for their contributions to the food bank.

“All of a sudden you have households who were doing well asking ‘What can we cut?’”

Salvation Army Invercargill community ministries manager Cathy Strong said: “Without the generous donations, our community would go without. We have to feed our community. It’s the most basic necessity of life.”

Christchurch City Mission’s Ewan Sargent said many families found themselves in stressful situations in January, dealing with the fall out of Christmas.

“...kids are at home from schools where they usually get lunches, kids are with struggling grandparents, these families don’t go on holidays, they also have no money to provide small treats, so the Advent Calendar list includes some of those things which we normally don’t source,” he said.

Food banks around the country are happy to receive the boxes. Get your calendar in your local paper, or print one off from this link:

If you're collecting, we would be happy to hear from you. Snap a photo of the collection as it builds and send it to adventcalendar@stuff.co.nz to feature in a photo spread in January.