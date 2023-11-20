Baby Ru homicide: New name registered in time for death certificate

Baby Ru's birth name has been registered in time for his death certificate.

The toddler, who was initially named Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall by his parents, suffered blunt forced trauma on the morning of October 22 when he was taken in an unresponsive state to Hutt Valley Hospital, just days before his second birthday.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard previously said Ru died from blunt force trauma that was not accidental. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed to Stuff on Monday that both Ru’s birth and death certificates had been issued.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied It’s been almost a month since the toddler died.

Ru will now be known as Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, after his great-great-grandfather, Te Huatahi Reremoana, who was a well-known member of the Ratana Church.

Ru’s Uncle Ngatanahira Reremoana posted a photo of the birth certificate online.

“We finally got you a name lil man, but you will always be known as Baby Ru,” he said.

Reremoana previously said Ru had lit up every part of the Taupo home he lived at for most of his life.

“And I wish we had done more to protect you”.

Reremoana said Ru had loved being by Lake Taupō and connecting with nature and his whenua.

“When you went home it’s like our house had no life, but when you came home you would always liven it up again”.

“You loved your cuddles and keeping uncle up all night watching your Paw Patrol but Uncle never cared because we knew you were always safe here at home”.

Supplied/Supplied The three people at centre of Baby Ru investigation. Rosie Morunga, Dylan Ross and his mother Storm Angel Wall.

Rosie Morunga, her partner Dylan Ross and Baby Ru’s mother, Storm Angel Wall, have been identified as persons of interest by police.

Last Tuesday, police confirmed the hard drive for a security camera was missing from the house, and they were seeking information on its whereabouts.

They also appealed for sightings of a light-coloured Nissan Sedan – with the licence plate TE6972 – between the morning of 22 October and afternoon of 24 October across the Wellington region.

Pritchard has previously said all of Ru’s injuries were to his head and could have been caused by a weapon, or by Ru having his head slammed on furniture or the floor.

Pritchard confirmed Waikato police had been called to do a welfare check on the little boy in July and found nothing of concern.