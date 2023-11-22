Drunks, begging and 'I hate the pigs': controversial bottle store denied licence

The existing store sits less than 100m from the proposed store in Glen Mall, Glen Eden, west Auckland.

An application to open a new bottle store in one of Auckland’s most deprived areas has been rejected after resounding local opposition – where an existing store, less than 100 metres away, has had issues with drunks, begging and litter.

There were over 200 public objections lodged against the proposed Super Liquor store at Glen Mall in Glen Eden, west Auckland, where the neighbouring LiquorLand store is the third-busiest off-licence in the country.

Reports by police and liquor licensing revealed regulatory visits to the existing store had been derailed by incidents, which included a man arrested for smashing bottles and threatening violence to neighbouring shopkeepers, a man so drunk he fell on his face trying to get inside the store, a beggar going inside to buy alcohol for a woman refused service for not having ID, and the licencing inspector being accosted by a woman asking her to buy alcohol because she had been trespassed.

A car-load of youths had also told police officer Deborah Leahy they “hate the pigs” and the two officers had witnessed one man who had rolling eyes, and was “making funny gestures”, who was still served despite being unable to answer questions.

The mall was also the scene of the scuffle which ended with the death last year of local identity Andre Wickliffe, who had intervened in a dispute between two women.

West Auckland is one of the last remaining alcohol monopolies, where two trusts control all liquor sales.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trusts chief executive Allan Pollard gives evidence at the hearing, alongside Trusts lawyer Padraig McNamara.

The Licensing Trusts chief executive, Allan Pollard, had given evidence at last month’s licencing hearing that the suburb had grown in population and customer research showed they wanted more choice.

West Auckland had far fewer bottle stores than other parts of Auckland and the existing store struggled to keep up with demand. Pollard talked about how the Trusts, a community-owned organisation which aims to return money back in grants, had a track record as a responsible licensee and a good employer.

But amongst those who spoke against the application at a two-day hearing last month were a nurse, social workers, and an alcohol abuse expert who talked about issues at the mall including begging, drunkenness and littering. The former mayor of Palmerston North, Heather Tanguay, who now lives in the area, also spoke against the application, saying the suburb was so deprived that when she filled up local community pantries with free bread, it was all gone within hours.

In its written decision, the licencing committee, chaired by lawyer Katia Fraser, cited the evidence of objectors about public drunkenness, rubbish and begging and said the Trust “does not appear to have minimised alcohol-related harm from its existing premises”.

“In our view, adding another store less than 100 metres from its existing store will only amplify the issues already experienced in the locality that the community does not need or want.

“If the applicant can't minimise alcohol-related harm from the existing store and be responsible for the amenity and good order of the locality, it is difficult for us to be confident that it can be responsible for a second store in such proximity.”

Nick Smale, spokesman for the pressure group West Auckland Licensing Trusts Action Group (Waltag), said the decision was a “resounding signal that it’s time to end West Auckland’s outdated monopoly”.

Waltag has campaigned for years to end the Trusts’ legal monopoly on alcohol sales, arguing competition would mean better choice and pricing. Smale said the decision was a “significant impediment, if not a potential death knell” to the Trusts’ $40m expansion plan, and questions about existing stores in vulnerable areas such as Glen Eden.

Pollard said the Trusts were still digesting the decision, but “respect what was a fair process with the application”.

He said the Trusts had three applications pending for two shops and one bar and objections had been lodged against all three so they were “firming up our position on whether we will proceed”.

He said it appeared to be a national trend that most new liquor applications were being opposed. He said the Trusts would need a thorough review of their strategy and the Trusts’ board would discuss it in February as part of a planned strategic review.

Liz Gordon, from Communities Against Alcohol Harm, who led the opposition, said: “The community objectors are delighted. The question is whether we are going to have to do this over and over... the resources of the community are being tied up in fighting the Trusts, when those trusts should be on the side of the community”.