'Stunned he was ever let into New Zealand': Victim of American fraudster criticises immigration officials

Colin and Pamela Rath came to New Zealand on an Entrepreneur Visa despite amassing a large debt in the United States.

The victim of American fraudster Colin Rath has criticised the government agencies who allowed him to immigrate to New Zealand and questioned if any checks on his background were done.

Failed New York property developer Colin David Rath, 60, was jailed in March after he admitted committing a $1.3 million tax fraud while operating a vineyard in North Canterbury.

Rath previously pleaded guilty to forging at least 14 documents to get his entrepreneur residency last December – the same time he pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

On Wednesday, Judge Duggan sentenced Rath to a further nine months in jail and ordered him to pay $5000 emotional harm reparation, on charges of obtaining $380,000 by deception, using a forged United States Coast Guard deletion notice and using a forged satisfaction of mortgage document to gain a financial advantage.

The charges centred around a luxury yacht he purported to own.

Prior to Rath’s arrival in New Zealand, he sailed the world for almost two years with his family on what he claimed was a luxury yacht – thought to be worth almost $1m. He sold the yacht, called Persevere, for $420,000 in Australia in 2018 to a Kiwi woman.

The victim ended up having to pay almost half a million dollars to free the yacht after it was seized when a finance company tried to recover a loan defaulted on by Rath.

Supplied Rath claimed he was a successful property developer when he came to New Zealand.

Speaking in court, the 62-year-old victim described the emotional and financial trauma she had suffered because of Rath’s scam.

“He is the most unpleasant, deceitful person I have come across,” she said before breaking down in tears.

The woman said she bought the yacht, so she could travel to see her three children in Australia, but instead she had been left with a “great weight on my shoulders, that left her continuing to question how she goes about her daily life.

She said he had shown no remorse. “At every stage the defendant has manipulated the process, causing me more emotional distress...I am stunned how this person has ever been allowed in New Zealand”.

Rath appeared unmoved by the victim’s statement as he stood in the dock.

Earlier, his defence lawyer Craig Ruane said Rath was unable to pay the $202 000 reparation the Crown sought on behalf of the victim for repurchasing the boat because he had no assets left, and no prospects of employment until he was deported back to the United States when his jail sentence ended.

He suggested a cumulative prison sentence of 4 to 6 months was appropriate, less credits for an early guilty plea, Rath’s willingness to engage in a restorative justice process despite it not being able to go ahead because of the distance between the prison and the victim’s home, and a good character discount, based on his early sentencing in March.

However, Crown prosecutor John Whitcombe disagreed. He believed Rath should receive some credit for his early guilty plea but said the credits for reparation he had received in the March sentencing had been “exceedingly generous”, as had the 10% credit he had previously received for good character.

“The element of pre-meditation...present in this case...demonstrates that he was a professional fraudster who had little regard for other people when undertaking these scams”.

In summing up, Judge Duggan said she didn’t believe Rath had shown genuine remorse and gave Rath a starting prison sentence of 12 months, less 20% for his early guilty plea and 5% for good character, which gave him an extra nine months in prison.

She also ordered him to pay $5000 emotional harm reparation but said there was no realistic possibility of awarding other reparation to the victim due to Rath’s financial position.

Instagram/Supplied Rath outside one of the properties he developed in New York. He left the country amassing around $30m in debt, and one of his properties was seized by a bank.

Before arriving in New Zealand, Rath falsely promoted himself as a successful property developer in New York after his involvement with two Manhattan apartment buildings in 2006 and 2007. He self-published a book about his experience.

By the time the family left the United States in 2014, they had racked up close to $30 million NZ in debt, according to a close associate, and Rath had burnt all his friends and family. ​

He gained entry to New Zealand in 2016 along with his wife Pamela and their children after he was granted an entrepreneur work visa to set up the vineyard and two other companies.

To gain the visa, Rath had to have $100,000 to invest, a business plan and be able to claim 120 points on the immigration points scale.

In 2018, New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Commission granted Rath consent to buy Waipara Winds Limited, a 28-hectare vineyard and restaurant in North Canterbury that traded as Fiddler’s Green. Stuff has seen a heavily redacted report from Land Information New Zealand on the decision, which was released under the OIA.

Much of the section about Rath’s good character was redacted, although the report said he provided statutory declarations stating he was of good character, had not committed an offence and knew of no matter that reflected adversely on his fitness to have the vineyard.

Under Rath, the vineyard and restaurant amassed debt of $3.5m, according to the second receivers’ report in October. A liquidator was appointed on July 21.

All assets at the vineyard have been frozen by a court order since November 2021, but receivers reported some were sold after that date. Some of the money went into the company’s account, while some was paid to related parties’ accounts.

There’s also no explanation as to why the company paid a large amount for shipping containers in late 2022. Receivers are attempting to find out what was inside the containers but said they could not talk about their investigation.

A vehicle was also transferred from Waipara Winds to a relative of Rath because he claimed it was never owned by the company. He then said the vehicle was a gift to the relative. Receivers said his claims did not align with information held.

Mortgage company Vulcan Mortgage Ltd issued a public notice in June stating it had taken possession of the Waipara property, including all chattels, buildings and land. It has subsequently sold the property to recover debt.