Pro-Palestine group throws red paint at Christopher Luxon, David Seymour offices

The incoming prime minister's office is one of a number of Auckland buildings vandalised by a pro-Palestine group in a call for politicians to support a ceasefire of the conflict in Gaza.

Tāmaki for Palestine splashed red paint on the buildings of six National MPs and ACT leader David Seymour's office overnight.

It is calling the incoming government a "coalition of complicity" for failing to call for a ceasefire or condemn Israel's actions.

It said the red paint represents the blood on their hands for the deaths of thousands in Gaza.

Among the National Party offices vandalised were Christopher Luxon's, Judith Collins', and Paul Goldsmith's.

Last week, the group did a similar act, vandalising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the US Consulate offices.

One person was arrested.

Police have been contacted for comment.