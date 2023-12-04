Baby Ru's death the second child homicide suffered by extended whānau

Warning: Some readers may find this story upsetting. It contains details about violence towards children.

Breaking intergenerational violence is the centre of debate, again, after the death of Baby Ru. Nadine Roberts reveals how this isn’t the first child homicide suffered by Ru’s extended whānau and investigates why keeping some children safe continues to be such a problem in New Zealand.

As he lay on a bed made from two chairs, Craig Manukau twitched. His face was bleeding from severe injuries inflicted by his father Carl in a 20-minute beating at the family's Dannevirke home in 1992.

Craig’s mother, Lavinia, couldn’t stomach her husband’s brutality, and cowered in the kitchen with her hands over her ears and the radio turned up, to drown out the sound.

For twenty minutes, the 11-year-old had been kicked in the hallway of a sparsely-furnished house, because his father was enraged that he had attended a school disco instead of looking after his three younger sisters.

The couple had been at a party during the day, and told Craig to look after his siblings.

Craig Manukau was kicked to death by his father. He grew up with the same extended whānau as Baby Ru, according to Ru’s Great Aunty and his Uncle.

Craig made his sister's dinner then left, after he was enticed to a school disco by a mate.

Already angry because he had been made to leave the party early, Carl Manukau was furious when he came home and found his three daughters had been left alone.

He immediately drove to the hall where the disco was. As soon as he got Craig outside, he began punching him and threw him into the car with such force that Craig bounced off the steering wheel and fell out again.

His father's fury, when he dragged him through the front door at home, would then kill him.

By then, violence had been normalised within the family. Carl was not averse to slapping Craig’s siblings, or beating his wife – but he particularly focused his rage on his son, before he’d even been born.

When Lavinia was pregnant with Craig, he used force in an attempt to cause a miscarriage.

For Carl, violence was normalised behaviour he’d grown up around – and had the scars from frequent beatings as a child to prove it.

Poor, unemployed and from a disadvantaged background, Carl Manukau’s anger was further affected by being taken from his whānau of 13 siblings, to live with an aunt.

If Craig Manukau had survived, would he also have repeated the behaviours his father had grown up with?

A 2016 report by Denise Wilson, a professor of Māori health at Auckland University of Technology, suggests a strong possibility

Wilson’s paper on transforming the normalisation of intergenerational whānau violence among Māori found abusive behaviour was accepted by mokopuna because they were often without opportunities to learn other non-violent modes of interaction.

“Living with violence heightens their risks of becoming victims, perpetrators or both,” Wilson found.

A 2014 report by the Family Violence Death Review Committee, found Māori women were three times more likely to be victims of homicide, Māori children were 5.5 times more likely to be a victim of homicide and Māori men were five times more likely to be an offender of homicide.

Overall, New Zealand’s statistics on abuse and neglect are alarming. In the year to June 30 this year, 12,743 children were abused or neglected – or one in 90 children – according to Oranga Tamariki.

On average, nine children die in homicidal circumstances a year.

Political Football

It was an early October morning in Taita, a low socio-economic neighbourhood in Lower Hutt.

Inside a Kainga Ora home, a child in the house, Baby Ru, is days away from his second birthday.

But he was also in need of immediate medical help.

His mum, and the couple living at the Poole St home, put him in the car and drive the short distance to Hutt Hospital.

But Ru is unresponsive on arrival and does not wake up. A post-mortem reveals he suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head, leading Detective Inspector Nick Prtichard to confirm Ru’s injuries were not accidental.

Stuff Baby Ru died from blunt forced trauma.

Outrage has spread among whānau and played out on social media, where two sides of a family have demanded justice, which pointing the finger at each other.

In the corridors of power, the issue of family violence has long been batted around, frustrating Jane Searle, chief executive of advocacy group Child Matters.

She wants a long-term, sustained, regional approach to the issue, but says that needs all political parties at the table to commit to a plan and decades of funding.

Searle continues to see ministers who want to make real change, but are hamstrung by their party’s politics and the three-year electoral cycle.

She cites Child Youth and Family’s transition into Oranga Tamariki and its failure to stop our children dying. Since the child agency began in 2017, at least 57 children have been killed according to documents leaked to Stuff by someone close to the children’s ministry.

“Every time we get a new government they want to put their brand on this and say they’re doing the next best thing, but nothing ever changes”.

“We need a long-term, bipartisan approach, and it's going to take generations to put right”.

Complex factors

Stuff can reveal Baby Ru’s mother, Storm Angel Wall, grew up in violence that was normalised.

To cope, Wall turned to drugs, something she’s acknowledged on social media.

For Wall, that environment was nothing new, according to sources that know her well.

Her family is closely connected to gangs, and as a child she was used to being routinely beaten.

She was also used to poverty.

Supplied/Supplied Ru’s mother Storm Angel Wall, grew up conditioned to violence.

Growing up, she helped look after her own siblings, but abuse was normalised and she ended up in violent relationships, one source told Stuff.

The source said in February, Wall miscarried. Not long after, she’d turned her life around – drug-free and had regained custody of Ru.

The life of another person of interest in the homicide investigation, Rosie Morunga, followed a similar pattern, according to posts she’s made on social media.

Morunga said she’d become used to being in and out of residential care and jail, was in abusive relationships and had been addicted to drugs, some time after she was taken away from her mother at 6 years old. Her father, a patched Mongrel Mob member, died when he was 36. Morunga’s children do not live with her.

It was the second time one of Ru’s caregivers had experienced a child homicide.

Ru’s great aunt Sarah Reremona posted on social media that Manukau was a “cuzzy”. Ru’s uncle said Sarah had grown up beside Craig Manukau and knew him.

“Most people wouldn’t know this korero but 30 years later, our whānau connections this year... our Baby Ru and 30 years ago a cuzzy xo Craig Manukau’s life also taken. Rest in love my darlings xo,” she wrote.

Supplied/Supplied Rosie Morunga also grew up in a violent home.

So what can be done to heal those children who have been harmed and stop the cycle?

Searle, who was a child abuse detective, strongly believes we need to offer a trauma-informed response both inside and outside our prisons.

“We know the science now about what happens to the brain when it responds to trauma. We now need to use it in a real way to actually redesign the prison system… we cannot just say we are done with these kids now and not rehabilitate them”.

Rehabilitation, she says, is not about teaching youths not to be naughty. It’s about helping them heal.

“That's not a popular sell to the public, especially the portion of voters who believe people have a choice about their actions, but we now know trauma changes the development of the brain”.

Devon Polaschek, a professor of psychology and Crime Science at the University of Waikato, says the prevalence of violence in whānau Māori is a bitter consequence of colonialism which eroded and replaced traditional family roles.

Wilson agrees in her paper, and outlines how highly-valued wāhine and mokopuna were as bearers of the next generation prior to colonisation. Historical documents confirmed the absence of violence within whānau and hapū, according to Wilson. Any violence against wāhine and mokopuna was unacceptable and indiscretions were addressed swiftly and harshly.

She found whānau violence was entangled in a history of colonisation, socioeconomic deprivation and trauma.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Child Matters chief executive Jane Searle wants a bipartisan approach from all political parties.

That legacy has rightly left Māori distrusting of Government agencies, according to Polaschek, who thinks kaupapa Māori community organisations have the potential to address the multiple issues that create violence in the home.

But in order to succeed, the organisations need to be resourced and well-trained - something he acknowledges is in “terribly short supply” right now.

A 2022 report from the Family Violence Death Review Committee showed kaupapa Māori community organisations were leading the way in dealing with family violence, and had led to a decrease in Māori deaths.

Māori accounted for 44 percent of family violence deaths from 2009 to 2019, but in 2021, it decreased to 23 percent of family violence deaths.

The report highlighted the effectiveness of a whole-of-whānau approach taken by Māori organisations in reducing this number.

Committee chair Fiona Cram said Māori community organisations showed how to form genuine, respectful relationships.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Baby Ru has put Oranga Tamariki back in the spotlight.

“To demonstrate, the report highlights the work of three kaupapa Māori organisations (Tū Tama Wāhine o Taranaki Inc (Tū Tama Wāhine) in New Plymouth, Tūhoe Hauora in Tāneatua and Manaaki Tairāwhiti in Gisborne) that are embedding a duty to care for their people, resulting in less risk of unseen victims and more opportunities for families and whānau to guide service delivery," Dr Dram said.

But the report also found government agencies were yet to do the same - something Jane Searle thinks needs to be addressed first.

Searle believes Oranga Tamariki has had poor leadership, is poorly resourced and says social workers are “drowning” in cases.

“You can’t run an organisation if you are not looking after your internal staff. Some of it is because it’s a government department. We’ve had minister after minister - it’s been a hot potato and everyone is trying to rebrand it. It’s almost laughable when they put out more reviews”.

Malachi’s legacy

When five-year-old Malachi Subecz was violently abused and murdered by his caregiver, Michaela Barriball, in Te Puna in 2021, the family, who had raised concerns with Oranga Tamariki, demanded answers.

Beaten, starved and scalded in the months before Barriball inflicted fatal injuries in the sleepout they shared at the back of her father's house, Malachi’s story prompted a review of government agencies.

Stuff Malachi Subecz, 5, died in Starship Hospital on November 12, 2021, the victim of abuse by his caregiver.

Last year Dame Karen Poutasi delivered damning findings into how the agencies failed to act to protect Malachi.

She identified five “critical gaps” in the system which had rendered Subecz an “invisible child,” and made 14 recommendations on how to fix these. Her key recommendations included making child abuse reporting mandatory for all children’s services and agencies, and Oranga Tamariki vetting and providing ongoing support to caregivers for children where sole parents were being jailed.

Less than a year later, Oranga Tamariki admitted they had a file on Baby Ru, after his whānau said they had complained about his living conditions nine months before he died.

Searle’s response to the latest homicide is succinct.

“As they say ‘the time for the truth is always now’”.