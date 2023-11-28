Apex predators spotted near popular swimming beach

A family trip to a popular beach just out of Nelson took an unexpected turn when a shark was sighted just metres from the shoreline.

Becky Simpson​ first thought the black spot in the waters off Rabbit Island was a shag, but then as it started moving closer and closer, she saw the distinctive fin of a shark.

From the size of its shadow underwater, she estimated it to be 6 to 8 feet long, and got so close to the beach that swimmers and kayakers were out further than the animal itself.

As it approached the shoreline, “there wasn’t a single person left in the water”, Simpson told Stuff.

The Nelsonian shared the video on social media to highlight the need to be vigilant.

“I’d hate for anything to happen,” Simpson said.

“It’s such a family beach that people should be made aware that they are coming in close.”

Kendall Clements/Auckland University Sightings of bronze whaler sharks increase over the summer as they come into warmer waters to chase fish or give birth. (File photo)

The sighting of the large shark appears to have been the third shark encounter in recent weeks: with one person posting a video of a shark partially circling a motorboat reported to be off Rabbit Island around five weeks ago.

Department of Conservation marine species team technical advisor Clinton Duffy said despite the low resolution, he was “pretty confident” the shark seen close to the boat was a great white judging by its appearance and behaviour.

Duffy said a kayaker, also off Rabbit Island, was recently approached by a great white when he was about 200m offshore.

Supplied This shark, thought to be a 2-metre bronze whaler, was spotted swimming close to the beach on Rabbit Island for about 30 minutes on Sunday.

The shark followed the kayak to the beach, eventually turning back out to sea when the water was less than a metre deep.

While Duffy said there was no image to identify that shark, the length of it judged against the length of the kayak, and its behaviour, indicated it too was a great white. The incident took place on October 21.

The shark spotted on Sunday at Rabbit Island had a “sizeable” dorsal fin, and would have to be at least two metres long or even bigger. From the video, it was impossible to identify the species, he said.

“It could be a bronze whaler, but there are a number of other fairly large sharks it could be,” he said.

Sky TV/Discovery Shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott appears in Jaws In The Shallows, a documentary which screens on Discovery channel on December 8.

Duffy said he had seen bronze whalers “basically on the beach”.

When fish were spooked by a shark, they would swim right up to the shallows, so in calm conditions, the sharks would go right up there after them, he said.

It paid to be “a little bit vigilant, a little bit careful about what you're doing” in the water.

“Anytime you go to the beach, especially at this time of year, you have to realise that there's likely to be sharks around. Keep an eye out for things that might attract the shark into the area, like people fishing from the shore, schools of fish close to the shore,” he said.

“If you're walking into the water, and there's a whole school of fish swimming around your ankles, that probably means that there's a shark just slightly further out. If you see those sorts of signs, don't go too far out to sea.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Department of Conservation marine scientist Clinton Duffy studying a great white shark after it died while tangled in a fishing net off the coast of New Plymouth. (File photo)

The further offshore you were, the more likely you are to come into contact with a large shark, he explained.

Feeding and diving birds also indicated there was food in the area that might attract sharks. Bronze whalers, even though they are a large shark, were “generally non-aggressive”, were not interested in people, and fed on fish.

That was reflected by the size of their small and narrow teeth, which was why they were named the narrowtooth shark in other parts of the world, he said.

While “bronzies” generally weren’t aggressive under normal conditions, “every now and then it can go wrong”. Duffy said you should treat any shark over 1.8 meters long as being potentially capable of injuring.

“If you don't know what sort of shark you're looking at, and you're not confident in water around sharks, if you see a shark 1.8 meters long or larger, the best thing to do is just stay out of the water.”