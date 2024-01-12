Criminal deportations have halved over the last decade

In 2013, 342 people with convictions were deported. Last year, that figure was 142.

A former US Navy marine was one of dozens of people with convictions who were deported last year. But the number of deportations has fallen by 60% in a decade. Amy Ridout reports.

Last year, 34-year-old William Michael Crawford left New Zealand under police escort.

The US citizen and former Marine had been sentenced to a term of imprisonment in June 2022 for sexual offending against boys.

Stuff understands that in September, Crawford was deported from New Zealand, becoming one of the 95 people with criminal convictions who were compelled by the government to leave the country between January and the end of September.

Data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, released under the Official Information Act, shows a steady decline in the number of people with criminal convictions who have been deported.

In 2022, 142 people were deported, a drop of almost 60% from 342 in 2013.

In total, 2806 people with criminal convictions have been deported in the last 10 years, the figures show.

Specialist immigration lawyer Julia Strickett, a partner at law firm Lane Neave, said it was difficult to pinpoint any definitive cause for the drop.

“There's no one reason why the numbers are the way they are, but a whole lot of things have gone into the mix to create the reduction.”

These included a change in government, tweaks in policy, and new approaches within Immigration New Zealand’s compliance team, Strickett said.

The pandemic was also a factor. Strickett pointed out the high profile case in 2021, where a man was saved from deportation after the Immigration and Protection Tribunal ruled it would be inhumane to send him home to India, where the Covid-19 virus was rife.

This prompted a change in how the tribunal considered humanitarian grounds during the pandemic, Strickett said.

A change of government was also in the mix: 94 people were deported between January 1 and September 20 this year, and Strickett suspected the overall number this year would be low due to the election year delaying the ministerial appeal process.

MBIE’s national compliance manager David Campbell said the Immigration Act allowed the government to deport people due to their criminal convictions.

This can include situations where migrants don’t hold valid visas, or holding a valid visa and being assessed by the Minister of Immigration following a conviction.

Some were served a deportation order, and others had “self-deported”: when an unlawful person leaves before being served an order, Campbell said.

Sometimes, the police got involved, escorting deportees to their border. To determine whether this is required, police consulted with MBIE, the airline and any other relevant agencies, he said.

MBIE was not able to provide any details of the individuals who have been deported due to privacy. A request for a breakdown of the convictions held by deportees was declined due to the time it would take to collate.

Deportation, the figures: