Closed before Christmas: New regulations see New Plymouth's shelter for homeless men shut up shop after 47 years

New rules covering supported housing are forcing New Plymouth’s Emergency Shelter to close its doors after 47 years of providing beds for homeless men in the city.

The path to the closure, which will happen before Christmas, had left Emergency Shelter Trust chair Peter Coles in tears.

He said the Trust would now look to set up an accommodation hub in the central city, but it will need seed funding and community support.

“It’s exciting, but really sad. It’s time to move on and start a new chapter.”

The Fitzroy house, which can cater for up to eight overnight residents, is owned by Kāinga Ora and leased by the Trust.

Operating a shelter now requires extensive and growing regulatory and legislative compliance, and is also covered by the new Incorporated Societies Act 2022.

The new eligibility rules include having the ability to pay market rent.

Coles said on November 17 the Trust was told by Kāinga Ora it had determined the shelter was not eligible for community group housing and, consequently, rent subsidies as it did not meet the new criteria under the Act.

“On that basis, they advised us that our existing rent would be doubled initially and that we were required to sign a new lease,” Coles said.

Coles has big plans to open an accommodation hub in the middle of New Plymouth's CBD, so more people will have access to the service.

The old lease was handwritten, two pages long and was pretty straight forward. The new lease is 32 pages, Coles said.

“That lease presupposes we’re eligible. If we sign it’s agreeing that we are accredited, we have Government funding, that we can pay market rent. We can’t meet those requirements.”

The capital value of the Beach St property is $1.3 million, the land being valued at $1.2m. The average market rent for a three-bedroom home in Fitzroy is $600 a week.

Kāinga Ora had discussed a grace period to meet the requirements, but the shelter can’t be accredited, because it’s not a community house, it’s a homeless shelter, he said.

“And they don’t have a box for that. We could negotiate, but we can’t meet this lease, and we can’t afford the double rent either. And that’s not fixed. It will escalate to market rent and the lease is limited to one year.”

The board’s ambition has always been to move into town, he said.

“That’s still our strategic plan. But we need help to get there. I’ve met with mayor Neil Holdom, the police commander ... they all support a place in town where we can support the guys, not just give them a bed.”

Coles “totally supports” the need for Kāinga Ora to have a policy so their houses are properly used and managed.

“It’s that we’re too small. We don't have all this corporate support, lawyers, accountants. And there isn’t a category for a shelter.”

If the Trust rents independently, it can get accreditation and get a contract with the Ministry of Social Development and, possibly, Corrections, for the funding stream, Coles said.

“We’ve started to get accreditation for all of our procedures and policies. We have funding from Toi to do that. We use an organisation, Policy Place, in Wellington to get the right documents. There are about 96 policies to cover everything.”

The whole purpose of the Trust was to help the homeless and having a house in Fitzroy meant the men had to walk into town and back, and they didn’t get support during the day.

The accomodation hub would work better, Coles said.

Early next year, the trust board will hold a homeless hui to discuss opening an accommodation hub that would provide wrap-around services in New Plymouth’s CBD, he said.

“We will make a presentation of what the model looks like and how we can achieve it. And we’ll be looking for people to join us on the journey.”

Kainga Ora director supported housing Karla Fisher said a decision on the “future plans for 30 Beach St will be made as soon as possible”.

“We will continue to work with the organisation who rents the property as they confirm their plans.”