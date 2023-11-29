Man charged with murder in Nelson homicide inquiry

Orchard St on Stoke was taped off on 12 November as police investigated the murder of James Whitikau Barton.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of James Whitikau Barton.

Barton, 48, was the victim of a “vicious assault” on the evening of November 11. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries from a property in Orchard St, Stoke, and later died.

The man charged with his murder will appear in Nelson District Court on Friday.

During the investigation into the incident, Detective Lex Bruning said those involved in the assault were believed to be known to each other.

Police asked for the public’s help to locate a white BMW seen in the area at the time, and cordoned off a house in Motueka in relation to the incident. The BMW was later located.

A man in a neighbouring property told Stuff the day after the assault that he’d been roused from bed when police knocked at his door. He’d heard the sirens, and some disturbance, but thought it was “just kids”.

The police had told him it was a “vicious assault”, he said.

There were always comings and goings on the street, and he’d been warned about the road’s bad reputation before he moved there. However, he had not had problems.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bruning thanked the public for their help in piecing together the events of November 11.