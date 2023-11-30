Remote Otago village in legal battle with absentee owner

Waipori was once a goldfield, which later was flooded to become a lake for a hydroelectric scheme.

The body corporate of a remote Otago village has gone to court over the non-payment of levies by an absentee owner.

Waipori Falls Village, about 60km from Dunedin, consists of 33 properties – some of which date from when workers built the nearby hydroelectric scheme. That power scheme was later sold by the Dunedin City Council to TrustPower in 1998, which followed the sale of many of those same properties.

Those properties were in a body corporate, requiring residents to pay levies to upkeep the village’s infrastructure, including a sewerage plant and a water treatment plant.

But in a legal decision released last month, that body corporate sought a ‘charging order’ – which effectively prevents the owner from selling a property until a debt is paid.

That order concerned the non-payment of levies for a property on Tui Terrace.

Mike Crean/Stuff Waipori Village, about 60km from Dunedin.

Those owners, who were not one of the 28 permanent residents in the village, racked-up $11,642.11 in unpaid levies, interest, collection fees and a filing fee owed to the body corporate.

The decision, which was made in the High Court of Dunedin, noted that while Michael Henry Hamrich and Laurel Mitro were the registered owners of the property, the body corporate owned the common property with the unit.

On June 9 2023, the Tenancy Tribunal in Christchurch granted the body corporate’s application for judgment against Hamrich and Mitro, who are understood to be based overseas.

The tenancy decision noted that it was a body corporate which could determine the levies payable, with a unit owner's share calculated according to their utility interest.

If a unit owner failed to pay levies by that due date, the body corporate could charge interest up to 10% per annum.

In May, Stuff reported that some residents were paying thousands more in levies than others, with the lowest levies in the village assessed as $1224, while the highest was $9909.

Those levies were based on buildings when the village first transferred into a body corporate, and did not take into account later developments.

Minutes from a recent committee meeting for the body corporate noted the village was owed some $44, 276 in outstanding levies, with “two charging orders in progress for two owners over large sums of unpaid”.

In the matter of Hamrich and Mitro, that non-payment led to an order being made in the district court on September 11, and then a final judgment in the the High Court, for the sum of $12,220.11.

Supplied The former Waipori Otago gold fields, which later became a lake

That amount was for the Tenancy Tribunal judgment, as well as $50 for the costs of the certificate of judgment, $50 for the cost of sealing that judgment and $478.00 in costs for sealing the High Court judgment.

Justice Melanie Harland noted in the decision that it was not clear whether Hamrich and Mitro were ever served with the judgment.

An order made without notice “is draconian by nature because it is issued in the absence of the party who is to suffer its consequences, and the absent party is denied their right of natural justice to be heard in its own defence’’.

The body corporate’s manager noted the body corporate had not received any payment towards the judgment in the Tenancy Tribunal.

Harland granted the charging order without notice, “by a narrow margin”.