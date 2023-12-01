Murder accused remanded without plea; second arrest made in homicide investigation

A “vicious assault” on Stoke’s Orchard St resulted in the death of James Whitikau Barton.

The 33-year-old man accused of murdering James Whitikau Barton has been remanded without plea.

Meanwhile, police have made a second arrest in the homicide investigation, charging a 30-year-old woman with accessory after the fact to murder.

At least a dozen people filed into the public gallery at Nelson District Court on Friday morning as the 33-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, appeared from custody via audiovisual link.

The man faces a charge of murder, and four charges of breaching home detention conditions.

Judge Robert Spear remanded the man in custody until his next date, a High Court hearing on December 15, where he will enter a plea to the murder charges. His home detention charges have been deferred to a January hearing.

The 30-year-old woman is expected to appear in Nelson District Court on Friday.

Barton, 48, was the victim of a “vicious assault” on the evening of November 10. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries from a property in Orchard St, Stoke, and later died.

During the investigation into the incident, Detective Lex Bruning said those involved in the assault were believed to be known to each other.