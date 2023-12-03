Briscoes Lady saddened after burglars target church before Christmas

The Briscoes Lady has launched an appeal after burglars struck her church before Christmas.

In an old-world church beside a busy road, a threadbare tinsel Christmas tree that’s seen better days is naked without its lights.

Tammy Wells, the bubbly personality Kiwis have come to love as the Briscoes Lady for the past 35 years, surveys the unfussy nave that’s witnessed the timeline of her life.

Her parents wed in front of the altar table, which was adorned with brass candlesticks and a beautiful brass stand that held a ceremonial bible. When Wells was a baby, she was blessed with water from the brass-lined font that sits near the 97-year-old, leadlight window panes.

Her father’s coffin was carried the length of the worn carpet, still rich in shades of blue.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Tammy Wells is saddened that the church her parents were married in, and where she was christened, has been burgled twice.

At the back of the church, a modest organ is surrounded by sheet music. Wells sits down to play, like she has since she was 13.

There’s been much joy for her within these four walls, but today there is a lot of sadness after two burglaries stripped the church of the vessels which told the story of her life.

In April, thieves stripped the church of most of its brass ornaments, including the brass liner in the font, a jug, candlesticks, a large platter, a vase and a bible altar stand.

“I was so thrilled because they left another large vase here accidentally - but they subsequently took that in the second burglary,” Wells says.

Last weekend, thieves targeted the church a second time - this time breaking a lead glass window pane to gain entry, to take what little was left.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Tammy Wells, otherwise known as the Briscoes Lady, has been playing organ at her beloved church since she was 13. Parishioner Judy Bennetts helps her turn the music sheets.

They made off with a brass cross after gaining access to the safe, while the remaining brass vase, silver communion chalice and paten plate were also taken.

But it was a wooden cabinet on the wall that housed a silver trowel that laid a foundation stone, complete with a silver plaque, that proved the most difficult to accept.

Reuben Looi/Woman Wells has become a household name for fronting Briscoes advertisements.

The thieves also took a container full of Christmas food treats the congregation were gathering to give to St Ambrose Church Aranui Foodbank Food Support, at a time of year which is tough for many.

The thefts hit parishioners like Judy Bennetts, who has been part of the church for 40 years, hard.

Bennetts daughter got married there. At the front of the church there is a crudely constructed cradle, empty aside from a handful of hay, but at the Christmas Eve service Bennetts will bring the ‘baby Jesus’ like she has done for over 20 years. The doll was once her granddaughter’s, who named it Lilian, causing some serious negotiations in order for Bennetts to sneak it into the crib for December festivities.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The church has been stripped of its finery by thieves.

In the days after the latest burglary, Bennetts continued to find items missing, including Wells’ organ light, an extension cord and a set of Christmas lights for the modest tree.

The whitewashed walls now reflect the sparse space instead of illuminating the gold hues of the church’s sacraments.

Like the vessels that are missing, everything that was in the church evoked important memories for the people who go there, Wells says.

It’s a kick in the guts, she says, at a time when the church is struggling with financial sustainability because of earthquake repairs, a slate roof in need of replacement and increasing insurance costs.

Stuff The trowel that was used to lay the foundation stone for the church in 1926 was also stolen. Pictured: Mrs C. G. Dalgety performing the ceremony of laying the stone.

But amid the loss, there has been hope, according to Wells, after a Facebook post to the local community caused an outpouring of support.

Many had family links to the church, and all wanted to help.

And although Wells knows the vessels are likely melted down, she has found solace in the food donations people are making to replace what was taken, after she organised for New World Prestons to put a trolley out.

Despite the congregation's loss, they are determined to help those in need, just as the church did in days gone by when parishioners grew onions and potatoes on site for local orphanages.

It’s what keeps Wells optimistic.

“There’s always something good that comes from something bad”.