Music and song as Nelson protesters unite for National Māori Action Day

More than 150 Nelson protesters sang, cheered and waved flags and signs in support of a national action against the new government’s policies on the Treaty of Waitangi, te reo Māori and co-governance.

The group that gathered on Nelson’s Rocks Rd early on Tuesday morning joined thousands across Aotearoa country uniting for National Māori Action Day.

Tammie Bunt (Ngāpuhi) said watching the number of protesters swell was “awesome”.

“We started with a karakia, and we have been blessed with more and more people.

STUFF Māori Development minister Tama Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon react to nationwide protests against the new government led by Te Pati Māori.

“It’s really cool what we are doing, and it’s just the start of this Government’s trouble.”

In a welcome show of solidarity, Pākehā protesters outnumbered Māori, she said.

As Pākehā, Geraldine Stones wanted to be a strong ally, standing in support of Te Tiriti, she said.

“I’ve donated to the Māori Party, I’m doing everything I can. Māori are the first people of Aotearoa; it’s hugely important we work alongside each other. It will be the first of many [protests] I think.”

Kahu Paki Paki, councillor for Nelson’s Māori Ward, held a sign bearing his face and the words “Kahu, Maori Ward”.

“The efforts to remove te reo Māori from our public spaces is a way to devalue our culture and disengage us from conversations about the future of the country,” Paki Paki said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The protest is a good sign of things ahead, said Kahu Paki Paki, the first councillor for Whakatū’s newly created Māori Ward.

He was heartened by the number of protesters who had turned up at short notice.

“[The Nelson protest] hasn’t happened because of any particular organisation, but it’s organically grown in the community, it’s a really good sign of things ahead.

“If we can mobilise like this with a few hours' notice; if we sustain this sort of enthusiasm, we can get a message across to central government that what they’re doing is ... devaluing our social currency. Te reo Māori is valuable to us and the community.”

Paki Paki is the first councillor for Whakatū’s newly created Māori ward.

However, along with other promises targeted at tempering the use of te reo Māori, the new government has pledged to restore local councils’ rights to hold referenda on the use of Māori wards.

“Referendums are called by people who know they’re going to win,” Paki Paki said. “It doesn’t result in equality or equity.”

Watching the stream of cars tooting in support of protesters, Paki Paki reflected on the low voter turnout at the general election.

“Okay you can toot, but did you vote? We need to recognise that we have to be involved, at a local level and in central government.

“We want to have our say, we want to march on parliament, but we don’t march down to the Stoke Memorial Hall to vote.”