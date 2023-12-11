Social media vitriol has 'profound effect' on council staff

You don’t have to scroll far to find ugly comments on a council’s Facebook page.

“Yous are proving to be ABSOLUTELY USELESS,” reads one, under a Tasman District Council post about a cycle lane. “You f**cken clowns, no brains at all.”

“WHAT ARE YOU DOING??!? WHO IS MAKING THESE INCOMPETENT DECISIONS!?” another shouts.

Stuff contacted Tasman and Nelson councils to ask how they dealt with social media vitriol after a council employee, who asked to remain anonymous, got in touch to express their distress about such comments.

With hundreds of council staff working across the region, the targets of social media abuse were your friends and neighbours, they said.

Roading and transport posts are among the most targeted posts on social media, said Tasman Council's Chris Choat.

“And the parents, siblings, partners, children of these ‘incompetent clowns’: they read those comments too,” they said.

Nelson City Council communications manager James Murray said the abuse took its toll on staff.

“Comments like these can have a profound effect on staff morale and mental health.

“Imagine what it is like to put in a really huge shift at work only to be told you are an idiot or even a ‘bloodsucking minion’ as one person described us.”

Murray was "constantly surprised" at what posts drew vitriol.

“Topics as benign as an upgrade to a playground can trigger abusive commenters.”

However, transport, parking and dogs were the most likely to draw ire, he said.

“Everything a council does can have an impact on someone’s life so there is always the chance that news from us can be received negatively. That’s fine, we genuinely want to hear people’s concerns and act where we can, but it’s absolutely not OK to abuse staff in the process.”

Tasman District Council has taken a new tack with social media comments: using "a bit of humour or sass".

When someone makes an abusive comment, staff will message them to as them to consider using “gentler language”, Murray said. If the request is ignored, the commenter might be banned from the page.

If you’re considering commenting, remember that real people are reading, Murray said.

“It’s easy to be detached from that reality when there is a screen in the way, but if you wouldn’t say it to a person’s face, it’s likely not something you should write on Facebook.”

Tasman District Council’s communications and change manager Chris Choat said often, there was “no viable reason for the unpleasantry”.

However, roading and transport posts attract the most comments, closely followed by posts containing te reo Māori, Choat said.

“We have never posted completely in te reo, but even just mentioning Aotearoa or any other te reo word, causes some people to take offence.”

"Contrary to the opinion of some, Tasman staff do not sleep hanging from the rafters vampire-like."

Interestingly, a growing proportion of the comments come from people not directly affected by changes or news posted, he said.

On the other hand, it was “great to see” other posters calling out bad behaviour or correcting misinformation in those posts, Choat said.

In response to the comments, staff have changed tack, using “a bit of humour or sass” to respond to “rude or unhelpful” posts, Choat said. This helped to defuse tension, and show there were “real people” behind the posts.

He asked posters to remember that the staff member reading your comment is part of your community.

“[They] might be the person you are standing next to at Saxton Field as your children play a team sport together.”

“Contrary to the opinion of some, Tasman staff do not sleep hanging from the rafters vampire-like. They live in the community, are affected by the decisions made by the council, pay rates and are looking for the most sustainable solution for the greatest number of people.”

And Choat asked people to read the full post before commenting.

“The number of comments we receive based on someone not reading all the information in the post is quite amazing.”