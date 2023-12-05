Summer slow-down remains on State Highway 1 near Utiku

Realigned traffic lanes divert vehicles from the much-patched section of State Highway 1 between Mangaweka and Taihape.

Speed restrictions on a fragile section of State Highway 1 at Utiku between Taihape and Mangaweka are expected to remain in place over most of the summer.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency realigned traffic lanes and put in 30kph speed restrictions in September when a slow-moving slip started accelerating, threatening the edge of the road and KiwiRail’s main trunk railway below.

Agency regional relationships manager Linda Stewart told Horizons’ regional transport committee on Tuesday the amount of movement had decreased since the cracks appeared between Micklesons Rd and Utiku South Rd, raising alarm bells back in August.

Stewart said there had been a great deal of monitoring to understand the slip, along with de-watering efforts and traffic controls.

The next steps would include some remedial work including planting, realignment and an improved road surface.

Those improvements were expected to pave the way for a return to 100kph speed limits by February or March next year.

Rangitīkei District mayor Andy Watson said the immediate works should not reduce the degree of urgency about working on a long-term solution to secure the road which played a critical role for the country.

There are no alternative routes to bypass the slip should its condition worsen.

Stewart agreed the State Highway 1 route was a significant lifeline for the country.

It carried a huge amount of traffic vital for economic activity, more even than the Manawatū Gorge which closed because of slips and ongoing instability in 2017.

The business case for a permanent fix at Utiku has been fast-tracked and an economic case was planned for internal review by the agency by the end of the year.

Watson said earlier that he understood $900,000 had been set aside to develop plans for a lasting solution, which could cost millions of dollars to put in place.