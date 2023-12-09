'Stand-off' after steps to river built on council land

Tim Bayley built stairs from Domett St to a popular dog walking spot on the Maitai River.

A set of steps down to a popular dog walking spot has paved the way to a “stand-off” between a Nelson resident and the council.

Domett St resident Tim Bayley built the steps down to the Matai River after watching dog walkers clambering up and down the bank to a popular swimming spot where a brook meets the river.

Now, he’s labelling Nelson City Council a “grinch” after they contacted him to advise the steps – which were built on council land – could pose a health and safety risk.

But, the council says the steps are uneven and a safety risk and will be cordoned off until a permanent fix – at ratepayers' cost – is found.

Bayley said he asked the council to build the steps, and they said no, so he took it upon himself.

There had always been three steps at the top of the road, but the path became “steeper and quite dangerous” after work was done to remove gravel following the August 2022 flood, he said.

When work began on the pathway and road, he suggested more steps be built to make access easier, but was told no.

So he built the steps himself.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Bayley said volunteer work should be welcomed and the situation with the council had become “a bit of a stand-off”.

“I started with a couple of concrete ones and was promptly told to ‘cease and desist’ by the NCC Parks lady. I said ‘well you fix it then’, she said they had no plans to do anything, but to remove them.

“So, while the path was closed off, I built a decent set down around [half] way over the steepest unsafe section.”

Then, on Monday, he was contacted by the council saying the steps were “potentially a risk to NCC”.

“The main concern is that it has been built without necessary consent process, with no health and safety procedures and without NCC permission,” the email said.

Bayley said simple volunteer work should be welcomed, and he had put a sign on the steps warning people to use the stairs at their own risk.

“I think I have done a pretty reasonable job, and it looks good, and it works and everyone that’s come along has said ‘wow’ what a great job.”

The situation with the council had become “a bit of a stand-off”, he said.

Council’s group manager environmental management Mandy Bishop said Bayley had sent them pictures of the steps.

“Mr Bayley has built the steps without going through the necessary consent process, and without Nelson City Council permission.”

A compliance officer had assessed the steps, and found the stairway didn’t meet Building Code requirements, she said.

The steps were uneven, the handrail was too high and the last step lead to a “steep and slippery slope”, she said.

“A decision about whether the steps are removed or made safe using ratepayer money will be made in due course. As these are not issues that can be solved with a sign saying people use the stairs at their own risk, the steps will be cordoned off until that time.”

When structures were built on council land, they worked with contractors to ensure consent and safety needs were met, as well as checking structures regularly, in keeping with the Resource Management Act, Bishop said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson City Council says the stairs are a health and safety risk with the last step leading to a “steep and slippery slope”.

“If someone does have an accident on council land, on steps that have not been consented or approved, council could face legal action, which is an extra cost to ratepayers.”

The council “loved” having volunteers who were generous with their time, but they needed to seek permission before undertaking work on council land, she said.

“We like to build good working relationships with people who are active in our community like Tim, so it really helps if they can avoid making disparaging remarks about council staff who are just doing their jobs.”