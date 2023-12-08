Body found in Christchurch's Avon River not being treated as suspicious, police say

Police and emergency services are at the scene where a body has been found.

A body was found in a central Christchurch river on Friday morning.

The discovery was made next to the Christchurch Botanic Gardens in the Avon River, near Riccarton Avenue, at around 10.45am.

On Friday afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said that the death was not being treated as suspicious by police.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A wide cordon has been placed around the site where the body was found.

“Cordons were put in place as police, including CIB and forensic teams, conducted a scene examination.

“At this stage of the investigation, there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious,” Johnson said.

Police will continue to conduct enquiries over the coming days to find out exactly what had happened, he said, but cordons were expected to be lifted by the end of Friday.

Two contractors, who were working to clear the river, said they had been on site since earlier this morning and hadn’t seen anything unusual.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A body was found in the Avon River.

They said they put a fence up to block weeds flowing downstream around 10.30am, so it was possible a body floated down the river before then.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts