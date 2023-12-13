'Atrocious behaviour': Charity 'shocked' as people fight over toys at Christmas giveaway event

Kristy Rowe and Mel Harnetty of Helping Families say they are blown away by the community spirit that has helped them make up 440 Christmas boxes. But that spirit was not evident at a recent event where people pushed and shoved over gifts.

It was meant to be a positive event: a toy giveaway, organised by a charity hoping to ease the load for families at Christmas.

But it ended in pushing and shoving, people fighting over gifts and a woman reportedly climbing over a baby in a pram to reach items.

Helping Families founder Kristy Rowe said the event earlier this month left a bitter taste in her mouth.

“I’m shocked, and a bit angry and saddened,” said Rowe, whose charity provides people in need with clothing and other items.

“What appalled me is the greed and the behaviour of adults. It’s just atrocious.”

At the annual December event, families pick out new and second-hand toys to prepare for Christmas.

The giveaways have always been popular, but this one saw a record 500 people pour through the door of the Waimea Lounge at the A&P Showground in Richmond.

Helping Families co-ordinator Mel Harnetty said they were unprepared for the demand.

“After 35 minutes, we’d been cleared out, we had to shut the doors.”

It was only later, when messages began flowing in through Facebook, that the women learnt about the behaviour.

There were reports of pushing, fighting, and people standing over tables with their arms stretched out, “guarding” items, Harnetty said.

While Harnetty and Rowe were disappointed by the conduct, it wasn’t unexpected.

“Over the last couple of years, behaviour in general has worsened,” Rowe said.

At the charity’s Friday open days, people were increasingly taking more than they needed, and abusing volunteers, some of whom felt intimidated.

The women were quick to add that most people were grateful, and they had close relationships with a number of families.

They also had a generous community, who kept up a flow of money and quality goods. The response to their Christmas box appeal has helped the charity make up 440 parcels of gifts for children in the community.

“There’s a lot of empathy from the people who can afford it,” Harnetty said.

But Rowe couldn’t help but fixate on the poor behaviour, and the complaints she’d received about her event. “It makes me want to pull the pin [on the charity].”

It’s been a hard few months for Helping Families, as Rowe grapples with the cost of living crisis that is sending more people her way than ever. Over the last year, the number of families accessing her service has grown by around two-thirds.

“It’s a real indicator of the struggles people are going through,” Harnetty said.

Run on the smell of an oily rag, the charity’s bank account is almost empty, and Rowe, who is trying to secure more funding, wonders how long she’ll be able to keep going.

“I am feeling burned out,” she said.

Harnetty appealed for people to be tolerant of each other, and of the volunteers who gave up their time.

“Volunteers are there because they’re kind, so you should treat them with kindness.”