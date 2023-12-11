Deportee who blamed Australian Govt for his terminal cancer has died

Deportee Shayne Forrester has died after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

A deportee who blamed the Australian Government for his terminal cancer diagnosis has died.

Shayne Forrester passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Christchurch Hospital on Friday night, a relative has confirmed.

Forrester was deported to New Zealand from Australia in early 2021, after spending more than two-years in jail for supplying methamphetamine and firearms offences.

His visa had been revoked as a result of 2014 changes to the Australian Migration Act, which meant any non-citizen sentenced to at least 12 months in prison was liable for deportation on bad character grounds.

Forrester previously told Stuff that during the several months he spent in immigration detention he suffered chronic stomach pain, and it hurt while urinating.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Deportee Shayne Forrester believed the Australian Government was to blame for his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Christchurch-born father-of-one said he sought help from a doctor, who allegedly told him he suspected he had prostate cancer and needed to see a urologist.

But before he could see a specialist, Forrester said he was forced onto a plane in handcuffs and flown to the infamous North West Point Immigration Detention Centre on Christmas Island – more than 1500km northwest of Australia.

Once there, he alleged that he endured sweltering temperatures, spent most of his time locked inside a compound and was deprived of medication.

In pain, bleeding and barely able to walk, he eventually made the decision to end his fight to stay in Australia and was flown back to New Zealand in shackles on a chartered flight.

Soon after, he learnt the cancer had spread, and he would likely be dead in two years.

In September, Forrester, 56, told Stuff he blamed the Australian Government for his impending death, and said it needed to be held accountable.

“I feel like I’ve been sentenced to death,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Deportee Shayne Forrester alleged he didn't receive specialist medical care he needed in detention. (First published in September 2023)

“I’m still going to fight even from the grave. My family is not going to quit. Someone has to pay. It’s not about money or anything like that - it’s about the law and how they're treating people.”

The harrowing details of Forrester’s time in detention were recounted in a submission to the United Nations Committee Against Torture, when it reviewed Australia’s performance at a hearing in Geneva, Switzerland, in November last year.

Within weeks of the hearing, the committee said it was “seriously concerned” about the continued operation of the Christmas Island detention centre and the Australian Government should consider closing it.

Since then, all detainees being held there have been transferred to the mainland.

Australian human rights lawyer Professor Patrick Keyzer, who prepared the United Nations submission, previously told Stuff he had no doubt Forrester’s story contributed to the torture committee’s adverse finding and helped bring about change on Christmas Island.

However, Australia would never acknowledge that, he said.

“People think that Australia is a good country … that does the right thing, but it isn’t - it’s a country that uses immigration detention, in particular, in ways that are horrible and cruel, and Shayne’s case is an example of that.

“I think [Forrester] can hold his head up high for … sharing his story with the world in a way that has very likely benefited people on Christmas Island, who were being kept there for indefinite amounts of time, in a place that can aptly be described as a hellhole, without proper treatment and support.”

An Australian Border Force spokesperson previously said the agency "refutes the allegations made by Mr Forrester and affirms it takes its duty of care towards detainees seriously”.

More than 3000 people have been deported to New Zealand since the 2014 Australian Migration Act changes, police figures show.

They’re known as 501s, named after the character section of the Act that enabled the cancellation of their visas.

Earlier this year, the Australian Government announced changes meaning better consideration is given to the length of time a person has spent living in the country before deciding whether to deport them.

Keyzer doesn’t think the softening of the policy goes far enough.

He says a Royal Commission of Inquiry needs to look into immigration detention in Australia.

“The stories that I’ve been told by people … who’re aware of what’s happening inside, are mind-blowing. The cruelty of it is just extraordinary.”

Arrangements for Forrester’s funeral were still being finalised on Monday morning.