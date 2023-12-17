Exploited Uzbek migrants given new hope thanks to help from Stuff readers

Six Uzbek workers are seeking compensation from their employer after finding themselves stranded in New Zealand

Three months ago, these six Uzbek migrants were desperate: they had no money, no work, and no food.

Shortly after raising a grievance with their boss, who they said demanded huge premiums for jobs then underpaid them, he liquidated the company, leaving them stranded.

After Stuff reported on their plight, help flooded in and all six - Nuriddin Abdullaev, Shukurjon Kuchkorov, Sirojiddin Usmanov, Ibrat Khatamov, Asliddin Jumanov and Diyorbek Komilboev - have secured jobs and Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas (MEPV), giving them six months to find permanent work. So have two more men, Abror Razakov and Bahkriddin Abdiev, who were originally too worried to come forward.

However, their former boss has escaped without punishment - bar a 'warning letter' from Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

Former INZ officer Steven Westwood has represented the men for free, brokering work and new visas. “They are all incredibly grateful for the [original] article, as that’s what opened up a lot of the opportunities for them,” Westwood said.

One reader, Laurence Lee, was moved to drop off halal food and clothing. Dave Letele of BBM Motivation also organised food parcels.

“As well as the food parcels and the donations from Laurence, members of the Uzbek community in NZ have made contact and have visited the guys,” said Westwood. “They’ve provided support and been looking out for them, which has been amazing.”

A Russian-speaking employer in Gisborne offered four of the men work as gibstoppers, provided them with accommodation and has agreed to try for long-term visas. One found work with a Russian-speaking construction company.

The one man who spoke some English, Diyorbek, found work as a baggage handler at Auckland Airport. “Thank you and your team,” he said. “Steven Westwood is helping us with visas and other stuff. Now everything is good for [the] future [and I am] planning to stay here and build my future life in New Zealand.” He said all the other men also wanted to stay on.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ibrat Khatamov with his new boss, Ron Salter of Salter’s Cartage, who offered him work after reading a Stuff article.

And Ron Salter, owner and chief executive of Auckland haulage firm Salter’s Cartage, got in touch immediately, offering to take on two men, writing: “I know it may be hard work to get it across the line, but if we do not try they go home broken.”

Salter followed through and hired two of the men, Khatamov and Abdiev.

“Ron has been a Godsend,” said Westwood. “He offered the use of a car and went out of his way to find ways to make it work ... and from what I hear, it’s going great so far.”

Salter said the men were hardworking, honest and genuine, and they had been able to communicate using a translation app. “It’s interesting: originally none of our staff wanted a bar of it, they said the language barrier would be a health and safety issue, but now they are just part of the crew,” he said. “The staff have learned a lesson not to judge a book by its cover; they have all warmed to them.

“I don’t think I did anything a good citizen would not have done… I felt they were good people and no one deserves what happened to them. This country is rife with [migrant exploitation] ... but people never seem to be held to account.”

Neither Westwood nor the men have heard from their former employer, Uzbek expat Sherzod ‘Sean’ Nosirov, who owned gibstopping company Zero Max Line. Since Stuff first wrote about the case, Nosirov has posted a video on social media of himself flying a plane, as well as a video of him and the men “acting like everything is fine,” says Westwood.

All the men came from the economically-depressed Uzbek city of Angren, and while they didn’t know each other, all knew Nosirov, who told them that, despite having no experience of gibstopping, they would earn $28 an hour working for his company. The average wage in Uzbekistan is about a dollar an hour.

The dream came with a catch: the men say Nosirov charged ‘bonds’ of about $NZ17,000 and between $4,200 and $5,900 for arranging visas. Charging such premiums is illegal.

When they arrived, the men say they were also made to pay for their own tools, uniforms, vehicles and SiteSafe certificates.

SUPPLIED Zero Max Line boss Sherzod Nosirov and his wife Nargiza.

After arrival, the men were presented with letters of variation saying they were only guaranteed 20 hours of work a week - despite visa conditions saying they must have 40 hours of work. The men said pay and hours varied wildly until Nosirov told them they would be paid piece rates of $3.50-4 per square metre of gib they installed. Stuff saw multiple payslips, including one of the men receiving a fortnight’s wage of just $840. Some of the men went home, while others who had paid for visas for their families could not bring them over.

When Stuff called Nosirov, he said he couldn’t talk as he was at work, then added: “You write down this bullshit. Everything was bullshit. You don’t have any evidence, and it was bullshit... it was wrong. I have more evidence. I just come from hospital, one month I was on stress because what you write down is wrong.” He then hung up.

INZ said Nosirov was overseas, and it had revoked Zero Max Line’s accreditation. In a statement, acting national investigations manager James Friend said: “Immigration’s investigation into this employer is now closed, and compliance action involved issuing an employer education letter to the company owner.”

Told INZ was taking no formal action, Westwood said: “I wish I could say I was surprised, but it’s honestly infuriating.”

The first liquidators’ report for Zero Max Line, issued in September, showed the company had about $24,000 in the bank and a creditor’s list headed by ACC, IRD, and the six Uzbeks, plus a seventh, Khamidullo Esanaliev, who has returned to Uzbekistan.

Westwood said he hadn’t heard anything from the liquidator, Mohammed Jan, but had lodged claims on behalf of the seven.

By his calculations, the men are owed a minimum of $37,744.29 in unpaid wages, notice period and annual leave. That doesn’t include the illegal premiums the men say they were charged.

“It’s unclear how much of that the guys will receive, if anything, but we had to try,” Westwood said.

Jan did not respond to an enquiry from Stuff.

MBIE said Jan had an “ongoing obligation” to advise the Companies Registrar of any serious offending he uncovered and “to date the Registrar has not received any complaints from Mr Jan in respect of the liquidation”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Six of the exploited Uzbek workers in Auckland in September. From left: Ibrat Khatamov, Abdullaev Nuriddin, Diyorbek Komilboev, Shukurjon Kuchkorov, Asliddin Jumanov and Sirojiddin Usmanov.

INZ said it had issued eight MEPVs to former employees of Zero Max Line, all of whom were assisted by Westwood. He said it had actually been easier to find the men jobs than it had been to deal with INZ, despite his professional knowledge of the visa system.

He lodged exploitation complaints on their behalf on September 19. He said two different MBIE staff then called saying they had to speak individually to all the men to ensure they weren’t making claims under duress, and initially refused any assistance during these discussions until they realised the men didn’t speak or understand English.

Westwood said one MBIE staffer couldn’t understand how they could possibly be exploited if their employer wasn’t holding their passports as a form of control. “I had to break down exactly how an employer could exercise control over a group of people who have no ability to communicate with the local population,” he said.

Westwood said they finally got the MEPV letters on October 3, “but I am not entirely sure how the average exploited migrant could make a complaint or work their way through the process without an advocate or advisor to help them”.

He said INZ then sent one of the men’s passports back to his neighbour’s address, and while the first visa was approved on October 12, it took several phone calls and bureaucratic hurdles before the last was sorted on October 28. He said; “I think the system needs to be a lot more user-friendly.”