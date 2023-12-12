Another street lamp falls in Wellington, as council races to replace potentially dangerous fixtures

Wellington City Council will be liable for the $6 million cost of repairs to the city’s 17,000 faulty street lamps because it had co-designed the adaptor part with a New Zealand manufacturer. (This video was first published in April, 2023)

Another street lamp has fallen in Wellington, despite the council having replaced more than four-fifths of the potentially dangerous fixtures.

Wellington City Council said it had been advised of a fallen lamp on Monday morning on Raroa Rd. A contractor was sent to deal with that lamp and check others nearby.

Problems with the lamps, which weigh up to 11.2kg, became widely known when Stuff reported about one of the fixtures crashing to the ground last February.

Over the next few months, the extent of the problem became clear, along with an explanation for why senior management had not been made aware of the problem until the Stuff article appeared.

Supplied The street lamp found on a Wellington footpath on Monday.

The message hadn’t got through to the top level, despite 16 street lamps falling around Wellington between 2019 and 2023 – including one that fell on to an empty parked car and three that fell onto footpaths. About 160 had been reported as drooping.

The problem was identified as a connecting part in some of the city’s LED street lamps, which were installed in 2017. The council acknowledged it had only stress-tested the lamps for weight, but should have also required vibration tests.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the latest incident was in one of the lower priority parts of town for lamp replacement. The number of pedestrians that used the footpath was relatively low, and the area was less windy than many other places.

Supplied A closer look at the fallen lamp

So far, 11,600 of the fixtures have been replaced. That included all the 3200 top priority heavier lamps in high risk areas.

About another 2500 fixtures needed to be replaced. That would take the total number of lamps replaced to about 14,100 – lower than the original estimate of 17,000 because it had been found that some of the lamps did not have the problematic part, MacLean said.

He thought maybe three or four lamps had fallen in the past six months, with some others reported hanging from power cables but not falling to the ground.