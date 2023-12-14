Fly-tipping at South Canterbury rivers remains as issue, signs helping

Mattress and furniture can be seen dumped near the banks of the Ōpihi River on Thursday afternoon.

Despite signage warning of hefty fines for anyone caught fly-tipping, it remains a problem near some South Canterbury waterways, Environment Canterbury says.

On Monday, following a call from a fed-up resident, The Timaru Herald visited the Ōpihi River, and took photos of a mattress, door and other rubbish dumped alongside the river, near the end of Kerrytown Rd.

ECan southern zone lead Gina Slee said the council had seen a reduction in the illegal dumping of rubbish in areas identified as ‘problem areas’, where signage had been erected warning of on-the-spot $750 fines for anyone caught dumping items, but there were still some ignoring the rules.

“Unfortunately, fly-tipping continues to be a problem throughout all of our rivers in South Canterbury. The community is our eyes and ears, so we really appreciate it when people let us know if they witness illegal rubbish dumping.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Despite signs, cameras and enforcement action, dumping rubbish continues to be a problem.

“There are many remote riverside locations in South Canterbury, so it would be logistically difficult and expensive to have signage at all potential tipping spots,” Slee said.

Since August 1, 2022, ECan had issued one infringement notice for illegal rubbish dumping in areas in or near waterways, and there had been two instances of cost recovery for the removal of rubbish, she said.

There had also been 19 substantiated pollution events of illegal rubbish dumping in waterways in South Canterbury during that period, including the discarding of animal remains into rivers. Of those, five were at the Ōpihi River.

Supplied Rubbish dumped on the Ōpihi River bank in 2022.

“Our team regularly investigates rubbish dumping incidents across many South Canterbury waterways, including the Ōpihi River.

“This is very sad - not only does this dumping use local ratepayers’ money for each clean up, but it is also potentially damaging for our waterways and the wildlife it supports.”

She said the council uses signage, cameras, educational material and enforcement action, and works closely with Timaru District Council to help target problem areas.

In August 2022, The Timaru Herald reported that Environment Canterbury described fly-tipping as a significant issue, and it came with a warning.

A long-time Kerrytown resident, who did not wish to be named due to safety concerns, said he had seen a reduction in the number of people fly-tipping, but in the past week he had noticed a lot of items dumped at the spot.

Supplied Rubbish dumped on the Ōpihi River bank in 2022. (File photo)

Slee said ECan was aware of the latest dumping, and had visited the site and engaged a contractor to remove the rubbish. It was expected to be cleared this week, she said.

Slee said they appreciate any help the public can give them, especially around the identity of anyone dumping rubbish in waterways.

“Taking down vehicle licence plate details is really helpful. Please get in touch by contacting either Environment Canterbury’s Incident Response Line (0800 765 588) and/or the Snap Send Solve app.

“We will continue to take action against fly-tipping, with education and enforcement.”