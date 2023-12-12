Juror who 'did own research' in High Court trial cops $250 fine

The juror – who was granted permanent name suppression – was summoned to appear before Justice David Johnstone on Monday.

A juror in a High Court trial in Hamilton who was discharged for undertaking his own research has been fined $250.

The juror was summoned to appear before Justice David Johnstone in the same court on Monday to explain his actions, and face whatever punitive measures the judge deemed necessary.

The man had revealed to his fellow jurors that he had looked up details of Stuff’s Code of Ethics during a defamation trial involving the media organisation in late October and early November.

On Monday, the juror admitted immediately he had made a grave error of judgement.

He had not taken legal advice before coming to court to find out his fate, he said.

“I have decided it’s pretty clear-cut. I think I speak well enough for myself. I will take whatever ramifications there might be.”

He said he was inspired to look up the code of ethics after his memory was triggered by listening to one of the lawyers cross-examine a witness in the trial.

“My brain went ‘ding!’ – I know something about it,” he said.

After making his investigations – into “something the plaintiff’s lawyer might not know about” – the man said he considered his options, which included doing nothing, telling the foreman, or telling the judge directly.

“I did not for one moment think about it as breaking the rules. It was automatic ... As natural as putting a seatbelt on in a car.”

After revealing his newfound knowledge to his fellow jurors, one of them asked how it had occurred to him – to which he replied “I looked it up”.

At that point he realised his mistake.

“I was gobsmacked. I could not believe how stupid I was.”

His actions were not mischievous nor intentional, he said.

“I was desperately unhappy with myself for letting everybody down.”

Justice Johnstone said while he found that explanation satisfactory, he had to think about “the bigger picture” – particularly, trials in which other jurors had been reprimanded for conducting their own research into cases they were sitting in judgement on.

Because the juror’s actions had not necessitated the discharging of the entire jury, and because the man was on a limited income, he set the fine at just $250.

The maximum fine that could be levied was $5000, he said.

Justice Johnstone granted the man permanent name suppression, on the basis that he did not want to dissuade potential jurors from carrying out their civic duties, for fear that they might find their names printed in the media in the event they made a similar mistake.

The remaining jurors eventually found that Stuff and Gary Farrow, a former reporter working for the news platform, had defamed the organisers of the Waikato Cherry Tree Festival in one of seven disputed publications.

Anne Cao and Paul Oulton claimed seven publications about their event’s 11th hour cancellation caused them reputational damage and resulted in online abuse.

However, after a trial of almost two weeks’ duration, the jury found that just one of the six stories published in the Waikato Times and on Stuff’s website about Cao and Oulton’s festival was defamatory.

The jurors decided the other five stories, and a radio broadcast Farrow made after ceasing employment with Stuff did not defame Cao and Oulton, or if they did – the harm was not more than minor.

The case is not over yet, with Justice Johnstone to determine whether the affirmative defence of responsible communication can be used.