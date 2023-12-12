Severe hailstorm hits Timaru, causing flooding and forcing businesses to close

It’s too early to count the cost of damage following a severe hailstorm that hit Timaru on Tuesday morning, with flooding leaving affected business and homeowners mopping up the mess.

The storm, which hit Timaru just before 9am, brought with it heavy hail which fell across much of the region for several minutes, clogging drains and gutters, and causing flooding.

On Tuesday, the Insurance Council of NZ’s Tim Grafton said it was too early to tell what the scale and the cost of the hailstorm would be.

The weather event also hit as retailers in the district gear up for the Christmas shopping period, traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for businesses.

The Timaru District Council received seven phone calls from residents reporting flooding, communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran said.

“It was a high intensity rainfall event which caused some surface ponding on some of our roads and along overland flow paths,’’ Doran said.

“We would expect this to clear as the rain eases, and we've got teams out working on affected areas at the moment.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The staff at Miss Timaru have their work cut out for them after the hailstorm, with the alarm system and power tripped. Staff vacuum up flooding in the shop and use blowers to help dry the carpet. From left, Debra Cameron, Mila Rollo, Dahl Cameron, Sophie Preen and Caro Collins.

In Timaru’s CBD, women’s clothing business Miss Timaru was forced to close for the day because of flooding and staff were kept busy cleaning up.

It was hoped the business would reopen on Wednesday.

The Grosvenor Hotel, on Cains Terrace, also reported the downpour of hail and rain had impacted its kitchen significantly and the bar and restaurant would be closed for the day to assess the damage.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Motorists negotiate the flooding on Timaru’s Church St roundabout on Tuesday morning.

Morgans Rd Food Market also closed for two hours because of flooding in the shop, and on George St, the Muffler and Auto Shop and a gym across the road from the Timaru train station had lost power.

Muffler and Auto Shop manager Grant Toomey said the businesses’ roof and gutter had leaked, and one vehicle had to be hoisted up from the ground to avoid being flooded.

Some vehicles were also removed from the garage.

NetCon personnel were at the scene trying to restore power to the building.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fiona Dyne empties her gumboots on Beverley Rd in Timaru on Tuesday morning following a severe hailstorm which caused flooding.

Jaes Services had 30 callouts to help with clean up and drying jobs, manager John Stonier said.

Meanwhile, it was a stormy start to the day for Rachel Searle and her two children when the hailstorm hit Timaru just as they were on their way to school.

Searle was helping her children, who attend Sacred Heart Primary School, get into the car about 8.45am when she noticed thunder and lightning, she said.

“When we were driving to school, it started raining heavily,’’ Searle said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The storm passes over Timaru’s Old North Rd heading north on Tuesday morning.

By the time they got to school, about three minutes from their home, it was hailing.

Follow Stuff’s NZ weather live blog for more coverage.

Searle said her children waited in the car and arrived at school before the bell rang.

“The hail looked like snow on the ground.’’

She was also reminded of a massive hailstorm that hit Timaru on November 20, 2019, causing significant damage.

She said it had been slippery on the walk into the school grounds, and she had taken the drive home “very carefully’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Struan Hulme gets his broom out to clear the drain on Beverley Rd in Timaru on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Jill Higgison said two fire crews had assisted after a report of flooding at a home in the Gleniti area and a restaurant in Parkside.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Timaru was forecast to reach 16C on Tuesday – 4C below normal for this time of year.

A Parkside homeowner told Stuff their roof began leaking following the storm.

BROOKE BLACK/STUFF Some Timaru properties were flooded after heavy hail fell on Tuesday morning.

“This has never happened before,’’ they said.

“The hail was so heavy, and it didn’t seem to want to give up.’’

Alpine Energy communications and marketing manager Michelle Agnew said there had been no reported outages following the storm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Naveen Singh, of NetCon about to check out a power box in Timaru’s George St on Tuesday morning.