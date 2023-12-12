Severe hailstorm hits Timaru, flooding reported

Some Timaru businesses have closed for the day, and residents are busy drying out and cleaning up their homes, vehicles and garages following a heavy hailstorm which caused widespread flooding and power outages.

The storm, which hit just before 9am on Tuesday morning, has also prompted 30 call-outs to Timaru carpet cleaning business Jae Services to help with clean up and drying jobs, while Fire and Emergency New Zealand has also been called out for flood-related issues in the town.

It also comes as retailers gear up for the Christmas shopping period, traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for businesses.

Water also flooded streets throughout the district following the heavy downfall, with the Timaru District Council’s communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran saying it had received seven phone calls from residents to report flooding.

“It was a high intensity rainfall event which caused some surface ponding on some of our roads and along overland flow paths,’’ Doran said.

“We would expect this to clear as the rain eases, and we've got teams out working on affected areas at the moment.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The staff at Miss Timaru had their work cut out for them after the hailstorm, with the alarm system and power tripped. Staff vacuumed up flooding in the shop and were using blowers to help dry the carpet. From left, are Debra Cameron, Mila Rollo, Dahl Cameron, Sophie Preen and Caro Collins.

In Timaru’s CBD, women’s clothing business Miss Timaru has been forced to close for the day because of flooding and staff were busy cleaning up.

It was hoped the business would reopen on Wednesday.

The Grosvenor Hotel, on Cains Terrace, also reported the downpour of hail and rain had impacted its kitchen significantly and the bar and restaurant would be closed for the day to assess the damage.

On George St, Muffler and Auto Shop and a gym across from the Timaru train station had lost power.

Muffler and Auto Shop manager Grant Toomey said the businesses’ roof and gutter had leaked, and one vehicle had to be hoisted up from the ground to avoid being flooded, and some vehicles had been removed from the garage.

NetCon personnel were at the scene trying to restore power to the building.

Meanwhile, it was a stormy start to the day for Rachel Searle and her two children when a hailstorm hit Timaru just as they were on their way to school.

Searle was helping her children, who attend Sacred Heart Primary School, get into the car about 8.45am when she noticed thunder and lightning, she said.

“When we were driving to school, it started raining heavily,’’ Searle said.

By the time they got to school, about three minutes from their home, it was hailing.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Motorists negotiate the flooding on Timaru’s Church St roundabout on Tuesday morning.

Searle said her children waited in the car and arrived at school before the bell rang.

“The hail looked like snow on the ground.’’

She was also reminded of a massive hailstorm that hit Timaru on November 20, 2019, causing significant damage.

She said it had been slippery on the walk into the school grounds, and she had taken the drive home “very carefully’’.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Jill Higgison said two fire crews had assisted after a report of flooding at a home in the Gleniti area and a restaurant in Parkside.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The storm passes over Timaru’s Old North Rd heading north on Tuesday morning.

Just after 9.30am, she said, so far, these were the only call-outs following the hailstorm.

MetService meteorologist Leiws Ferris said there is a moderate risk of a thunderstorm in the area, and it is expected to clear by Tuesday afternoon.

He said thunderstorms were common during summer in the Canterbury Plains and there was also a cold front moving up the South Island which would bring below temperatures.

Timaru was forecast to reach 16 degree Celsius on Tuesday, which was 4C below normal for this time of the year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Struan Hulme gets his broom out the clean up on Beverley Rd in Timaru on Tuesday morning.

A Parkside homeowner told Stuff their roof began leaking following the storm.

“This has never happened before,’’ they said.

“The hail was so heavy, and it didn’t seem to want to give up.’’

BROOKE BLACK/STUFF Some Timaru properties were flooded after heavy hail fell on Tuesday morning.

The Insurance Council of NZ’s Tim Grafton said it was too early to tell what the scale and the cost of the hailstorm would be.

Alpine Energy communications and marketing manager Michelle Agnew said there had been no outages following the storm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Naveen Singh, of NetCon about to check out a power box in Timaru’s George St on Tuesday morning.