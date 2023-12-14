'Insulting': 57 people left waiting for 100th birthday congratulatory letters due to Government delays

Joyce Meldrum is due to celebrate her 100th birthday on December 18, but due to government delays, will not get a congratulatory message on the big day. Pictured with Joyce is son Ray Meldrum, grandson Simon Meldrum and great-grandson Louis Meldrum.

A man says it is “hugely disrespectful” his mother and 56 others may not receive a government congratulatory message in time for their 100th birthdays due to delays by the prime minister and minister for seniors in designing their letters.

Kiwis may receive a congratulatory message on their 100th birthday and every birthday thereafter. Couples may also request a message for their 50th, 55th, 60th, 65th and 70th and above wedding anniversaries.

Who the congratulatory messages come from depends on the occasion. For those turning 100, messages will be sent from King Charles, the governor-general, the prime minister, the minister for seniors and the recipient’s local MP.

Dunedin resident Joyce Meldrum will celebrate her 100th birthday on December 18.

In September, Ray Meldrum applied to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) for his mother to receive a congratulatory message on the big day.

However, he received a reply on December 8 which stated that due to the change of government, there would be delays in congratulatory messages from the prime minister and minister for seniors, with no indication on when the letters will be sent.

Stuff People turning 100 can apply to receive a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, King Charles, Minister for Seniors Casey Costello, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and their local MP.

“We apologise for the delay. We understand how important it is to celebrate this milestone.”

Ray Meldrum said it was “insulting” to people, like his mother, who deserved to be recognised by the government for their achievements on behalf of the people of New Zealand.

“I'm outraged. Not only will nothing arrive on time, but there is no timeline for when things will be sorted.”

“This really is hugely disrespectful, and incomprehensible. The family is in shock.”

His mother had been looking forward to receiving her congratulatory messages – she had hoped Queen Elizabeth II would be around for the occasion.

“There’s not much to look forward to when you’re in a retirement village, every day’s the same.”

“It’s important to her.”

DIA general manager of operations Russell Burnard said 168 people were affected by the delays, including 57 people celebrating their 100th birthdays and 111 couples celebrating significant wedding anniversaries.

The delay involved congratulatory messages from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for Seniors and New Zealand First MP Casey Costello.

“We are currently going through a formal briefing and approvals process with the newly appointed Ministers,” Burnard said.

“This is required every time a new minister who may be responsible for sending a congratulatory message is appointed.”

The process involves ministers deciding upon the design and content of their letters.

“We are working closely with ministers’ offices to finalise the letters from the prime minister and the minister for seniors, so that the message service can resume as soon as possible.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to get the letters from the prime minister and the minister for seniors ready to go as soon as possible.”